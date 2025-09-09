3 Billion WEPE Burned – Wall Street Pepe’s Solana Domination Plan Unfolds

This content is provided by a sponsor

The Solana takeover plan is now in full swing as Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) burns more than 3 billion tokens on Ethereum.

Since August 19, investors eager to back crypto’s sharpest frog have been buying WEPE on Solana, triggering the burn mechanism that removes equivalent tokens on Ethereum.

Next up is the Token Generation Event (TGE), but the burn process won’t stop there as it will continue until Wall Street Pepe fully migrates to Solana.

For those looking to secure early allocations before the TGE, WEPE on Solana is available at $0.001 through the official Wall Street Pepe website.

Wall Street Pepe Supply Shrinks – Investors Rush In Before TGE

Wall Street Pepe stands apart from every other frog in crypto. Its familiar green head comes with a sharper green brain for where the market is headed.

While its pinstripe-free cousin Pepe (PEPE) may enjoy a $4 billion market cap, Wall Street Pepe has far greater ambition, and the shift to Solana shows exactly how far its reach extends.

Ethereum remains clunky and expensive, while Solana has become the true epicenter of meme coins, with all meme coins in the chain totalling a market cap of $12 billion. Launchpads like Pump.fun and LetsBonk thrive there because the chain delivers the speed and low fees traders demand. This is why Wall Street Pepe fits naturally into Solana’s trading culture.

Its Alpha Chat, the private group for WEPE holders, has already spotted plays that returned between 500% and 1,000% for community members. And if those kinds of setups can be traded directly on Solana without Ethereum’s slow, costly drag, WEPE evolves from a signal into the essential asset traders rely on.

As mentioned, every purchase in the early access stage contributes to Ethereum buy-side burns, keeping the 200 billion WEPE supply balanced across both chains. And, again, with the total token burns in just over two weeks, the Ethereum supply has now been reduced by 1.5%.

After the TGE, holders will still be able to swap 1:1 between SOL WEPE and ETH WEPE without added cost, ensuring the migration continues smoothly while protecting supply integrity.

Wall Street Pepe NFTs Rack Up Nearly $30K in Secondary Sales

On August 29, Wall Street Pepe’s NFT collection opened for public mint on a first-come, first-served basis.

The collection carried a total supply of 5,000 pieces, with 2,000 initially claimed by whitelisted participants before the public round began.

The rest didn’t last long. Within hours, the mint was cleared out, setting up the big artwork reveal on August 30.

Since then, trading has stayed hot as secondary volume pushed past $27,000 last Thursday and is already closing in on $30,000 today on OpenSea.

Community demand has been clear, with one member picking up WEPE #595 for $2,090 and another securing WEPE #4551 for 1 ETH – worth more than $4,300 at today’s price.

These sales highlight just how deeply holders are engaging with both the project and the collection.

WEPE Price Forecast

The price of WEPE has indeed traded lower, slipping 6.5% over the past week. But this may prove to be only a temporary setback, as the ongoing supply reduction on Ethereum can ultimately create upward pressure.

With no fixed end date yet for early access and no confirmed timing for the TGE, Ethereum holders retain full optionality on whether to migrate to Solana or remain on Ethereum. This dual-chain structure means WEPE continues to operate in both ecosystems, which gives traders flexibility while gradually tightening supply through burns.

If Ethereum holders eventually shift toward Solana en masse, that migration could accelerate price discovery by concentrating liquidity and volume on a single chain.

Even without a forced move, however, the consistent burns – already totaling 3 billion in under three weeks – combined with strong community engagement as seen through the NFT collection, suggest that WEPE has the structural tailwinds to absorb short-term dips.

The project’s ability to rally community demand while steadily reducing circulating supply sets up the possibility that recent weakness is simply the pause before the next leg higher.

Get In on the Solana Party

To secure your WEPE on Solana, head over to the official Wall Street Pepe website, where tokens are priced at $0.001 during this early access phase.

For an easy purchase and claim process, the WEPE Army recommends using Best Wallet, one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets available in the market.

Best Wallet can be downloaded on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay plugged in with the community on X, Telegram and Discord, and visit the official site for full details.

Visit Wall Street Pepe

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

