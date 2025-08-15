Ethereum price predictions reveal new ATHs for the ETH token. The ETH network has been on a highly bullish path ever since the rumors of the ETH ETFs started circulating. Considering the recent price actions, the Ethereum price predictions hint at $5,000 as the next target for the ETH token.

This rapid ascent to $5,000 mark can be attributed to the ETH ETF approval and its hype-driven investments. Just like ETH, Unilabs Finance is also soaring in this bull run. The platform has readily raised over $12.8 million in the presale stage 6.

Experts claim that both these altcoins can give great returns to the investors. Let’s study their price actions and market performance in detail.

Ethereum Price Predictions: ETH to Touch $5,000 Mark Soon

Ethereum price predictions have turned highly bullish considering the current market performance. The ETH token is currently trading at $4718 mark with a dominant green candle on the daily charts, showing a strong bullish takeover.

Some Ethereum price predictions based on technical analysis expect ETH to rise 20–25% over the next few weeks, claiming higher levels around $5,700–$5,900. The ETH token is facing resistance between $4,869–$5,000. If the ETH token breaches this zone, it could trigger upside toward $6,000 and prove the bullish Ethereum predictions to be true.

CoinDCX also supports a bullish Ethereum price prediction, claiming that a surge past the previous all-time high ($4,878) would soon be possible. This Ethereum

Price prediction also claims a year-end range of $5,500–$6,000 for the ETH token.

Brave New Coin suggests ETH could climb to $6,000 by late 2025 and potentially reach $10,000 in the next cycle. This also paints a highly bullish Ethereum price prediction.

The major reason behind these bullish Ethereum price predictions is the institutional interest driven by the ETH ETFs. Standard Chartered upgraded its year-end 2025 target to $7,500 (from $4,000), citing that ETH ETF inflows are sure to ignite a rally for the ETH token with higher staking yields and stablecoin usage.

Spot ETH ETFs: Momentum And Inflows

Spot Ethereum ETFs are gaining traction, pulling in over $1 billion in daily inflows recently. This has strengthened a highly bullish Ethereum price prediction.

August ETF research suggests inflows are matching the post-Merge issuance level. AInvest highlights that ETH ETFs captured $5.9 billion in AUM growth in 2025, surpassing Bitcoin ETFs ($70 million). BlackRock’s ETHA alone reached $10 billion AUM within a year.

ETH ETFs have also acquired regulatory and structural support. The SEC approved in-kind creation/redemption mechanisms for ETH ETFs in July 2025, reducing tax friction for institutions.

Potential SEC approval for staking within spot ETH ETFs could unlock additional yield opportunities for the ETH token. Network upgrades like Pectra and Dencun, plus favorable legislation (like the GENIUS Act), are reinforcing ETH ETF demand.

Unilabs Uses AI To Transform DeFi Investment Opportunities

Unilabs Finance is an AI-driven DeFi asset manager in the crypto space that uses the power of AI to offer innovative investment solutions. Unilabs is gaining traction in this bull run with a unique set of features and a huge influx of investors to the UNIL token.

The AI Market Pulse is one of the key features that distinguishes Unilabs. This tool is an AI-based tool that monitors prices, sentiment, and news, and provides the user with a competitive edge by giving the latest market information. Analysts are optimistic about the native token of Unilabs, UNIL.

UNIL holders can earn 122% APY from staking. Additionally, holders gain access to exclusive features on the platform, such as early investment opportunities, 30% of the platform’s revenue, and advanced portfolio management tools.

Currently priced at $0.0097, Unilabs could be the best crypto to buy now before the presale ends.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.