The crypto market has entered a new era of legitimacy following the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) landmark approval of spot crypto trading.

The regulatory breakthrough promises stronger safeguards, greater transparency, and a green light for institutional investors to pour billions into the sector.

The ripple effects are already being felt, most notably in Ethereum’s recent rally past $4,600, bringing it within 6% of its all-time high of $4,900.

With the stage set for what could be the most explosive bull cycle in crypto history, identifying the best crypto to buy now for 1000x gains could be life-altering for many.

Ethereum Price Prediction: $5,000 and $10,000 Targets in Sight After Breakout

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading around $4,400 after a sharp rally, following a confirmed breakout from its previous consolidation range.

The chart shows a clear bullish continuation structure, with ETH climbing steadily and now approaching the $5,000 resistance zone.

If this level is broken with strong momentum, ETH could enter a new price discovery phase, aiming for a long-term target of $10,000.

Key technical levels:

$3,000 Support – This level has been established as a strong base and could act as a springboard for further rallies if revisited

The RSI is hovering near 65, indicating bullish momentum with more room to climb, while the MACD remains positive and continues to support the uptrend.

As long as ETH holds above the $3,000 support and market sentiment remains strong, the path toward $5,000 and beyond looks increasingly feasible.

Altcoins to Buy Now for Potential 1000x Gains

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($hyper)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is transforming the Bitcoin ecosystem with a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM)-powered Layer-2 network that brings lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and seamless access to DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 apps – all directly on Bitcoin.

The $HYPER token fuels the Bitcoin Hyper network, used for transaction fees, governance, and unlocking premium features.

Developers are encouraged to adopt $HYPER through reduced fees and ecosystem incentives.

Now in an active presale that has raised over $9.7 million, early buyers can earn up to 112% APY through staking rewards.

What truly sets Bitcoin Hyper apart is its mix of advanced tech and meme-driven appeal, backed by real utility.

With upcoming tools like SDKs, APIs, and developer grants, the project aims to evolve Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a fully active Web3 platform.

To buy, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a support wallet like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction.

2. Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s eco-friendly design, Hydra scaling upgrade, and expanding dApp ecosystem position it as a prime institutional target post-CFTC approval.

The project’s peer-reviewed approach ensures long-term resilience in both DeFi and real-world applications.

ADA whales have been massively accumulating recently as the altcoin eyes a rally past the $1 price tag.

If successful, we can see new all-time highs by the end of the year.

3. Cronos (CRO)

CRO powers the rapidly expanding Crypto.com ecosystem, with EVM compatibility allowing for seamless Ethereum integration.

Post-regulation, CRO could benefit from a surge of mainstream adoption via trusted, regulated platforms.

4. Ethena (ENA)

Ethena’s synthetic dollar protocol offers consistent on-chain yields, attracting capital from both institutional and retail players seeking stability in a volatile market.

Regulatory clarity could boost its adoption dramatically.

Also, it seems that BitMEX co-founder and former chief executive Arthur Hayes has taken a liking to ENA. He bought a massive number of tokens with a single $1 million transaction on a single occasion.

5. Tron (TRX)

With the largest share of USDT transfers globally, Tron remains a go-to blockchain for high-volume, low-fee stablecoin transactions.

Its dominance in this sector makes TRX a strong bet for sustained demand.

6. Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid’s custom Layer-1 chain and fully on-chain order book make it a serious contender in the on-chain derivatives space.

With crypto trading volumes rising, it’s gaining attention as a faster, gas-free alternative to legacy DEXs.

The project is led by a pseudonymous, VC-free team focused on speed, fairness, and long-term decentralization – making bold moves without institutional friction.

7. Kaspa (KAS): Next-Gen Proof-of-Work

Kaspa’s GHOSTDAG protocol allows for unprecedented PoW transaction speeds without sacrificing security, making it a unique and scalable blockchain solution in a market hungry for performance.

The network has included crucial technical upgrades to enhance the speed and scalability. Also, the Crescendo hard fork increased Kaspa’s block rate from one per second to ten per second.

