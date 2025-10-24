72 Hours Left: Snorter Bot Token Must Sell Out before Claims Open

This content is provided by a sponsor

There are now only 72 hours remaining to join the Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) final buying window, marking the last opportunity to secure the token at its exact listing price before it goes live on exchanges.

When trading opens, all bets are off, and with momentum building hard and $5.4 million already raised, SNORT’s chart could be the next one everyone’s watching.

What’s more, influencers and analysts are already taking notice. Borch Crypto recently predicted a 100x upside for SNORT, while InsideBitcoins hailed it as one of the best trading bot projects of 2025.

At $0.1083 per token, SNORT appears undervalued compared to peers like Banana Gun, which once reached a $250 million market cap, suggesting considerable room for growth as Snorter expands across chains and listings.

Still, time is running out. This final window is reserved for those ready to act now because in just 72 hours, the chance to buy SNORT at list price will be gone for good.

Snorter Bot Token Overview

Snorter Bot kicked off its recently concluded presale back in May, and since then, the project has averaged nearly $1 million in funding per month.

For the uninitiated, Snorter is a Telegram trading bot built to compete with the biggest names in the game, including Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan.

Powered by Solana, Snorter offers faster execution and lower transaction costs compared to Ethereum-based rivals like Banana Gun and Maestro. Even as those two push for multichain integration, they are still hindered by Ethereum’s limitations.

Meanwhile, Trojan, although also on Solana, lacks the multichain expansion capability that enables Snorter to branch out to Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Base.

Add to that the lowest transaction fees in the industry of just 0.85%, which is unlocked simply by holding SNORT tokens, and it’s clear that Snorter Bot isn’t entering the race empty-handed.

Yet, Snorter’s real secret weapon is its advanced sniping capabilities, which scan live Solana transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools to identify potential breakout meme coins before they gain mainstream awareness.

Each opportunity is automatically screened for contract safety, liquidity depth, and rug risks before being pushed to users, giving traders a genuine first-mover advantage.

This combination of speed, intelligence, and accessibility is exactly what’s drawn investors to load up on SNORT tokens. For many, it’s not just about accessing a next-gen trading bot, but also owning a piece of what could become the leading Telegram trading platform for years to come.

The Future of Snorter: What to Expect

At 2 p.m. UTC on October 27, when the Token Generation Event (TGE) goes live, users will be able to claim their SNORT tokens.

After the TGE, SNORT will begin listing on exchanges, where traders will gain access to tools like leverage trading and advanced analytics that will help shape the token’s early price discovery.

To understand where SNORT could go next, it helps to examine its roadmap. Following Phase Two (which covers the TGE), Snorter will commence its multichain expansion across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, enabling integration with blockchains compatible with Ethereum, such as Binance, Polygon, and Base, thereby providing broader liquidity access and interoperability.

New Telegram features will also roll out, including the Portfolio Dashboard that shows profit/loss, cost basis, and realized gains directly within Telegram. Additional ecosystem enhancements are also planned to deepen functionality and community engagement.

By Phase Four, Snorter aims to introduce AI-powered trading algorithms, form DeFi partnerships, and enable community governance through the SNORT token, granting holders voting power on key development decisions. The team also plans to launch trading APIs and continue expanding its ecosystem to reach an even broader global audience of traders.

In short, Snorter Bot is just getting started and its roadmap shows a clear path toward becoming one of the top Telegram trading bots in the crypto space.

Grab the Opportunity to Buy SNORT at List Price

With just 72 hours remaining, the opportunity to get SNORT at list price is quickly slipping away.

While there’s time, head to the Snorter Bot Token website to buy using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Newly purchased SNORT tokens can earn a dynamic APY of 102% with the project’s native staking protocol.

Snorter Bot recommends using Best Wallet, widely regarded as the best crypto wallet in the market. Best Wallet makes the claiming process easier on Monday as purchases made automatically appear in-app even before TGE goes live.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit Snorter Bot Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.