$83B in Meme Coins Says You’re Wrong – Snorter Bot Token Raises $2.5M for 100x Hunt

Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently sparked debate in the community by saying meme coins and NFTs have no intrinsic value.

While it’s true they don’t offer the same value proposition as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or other top-tier assets, they have something just as powerful: a massive cult-like base. That following has been enough to push their combined market cap past $84 billion at the time of writing.

Helping traders navigate this sector and identify the most promising plays is Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), a new Telegram-based trading bot.

Built natively on Solana, Snorter is designed to scan the meme coin market for potential 100x opportunities. Its Solana-first architecture allows it to operate with features many of its competitors don’t offer.

Early backers can participate in the ongoing development of Snorter by joining its ICO, which has already raised $2.5 million. The current round is priced at $0.0995 per SNORT for the next 24 hours before the presale moves to its next tier.

Memecoins and NFTs have no value. Neither do loot boxes, and that business has enough revenue to destroy the second largest army in Europe every year. https://t.co/t0IvyK8tZy — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) October 6, 2024

Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Dismisses Meme Coins

A big part of Solana’s explosive growth over the past year came from the surge in meme coin trading.

Billion-dollar meme coins emerged out of the frenzy. Bonk (BONK) now sits at a $2.6 billion valuation, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is around the same, Dogwifhat (WIF) holds $1.1 billion, and Official Trump (TRUMP) comes in at roughly $2 billion.

The rise of Pump.fun has also made launching meme coins incredibly accessible. Hundreds of thousands have been created by retail investors, many with zero coding experience. One of its most valuable tokens ever is Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), which currently holds a $1.3 billion valuation.

Thanks to meme coin activity, Solana’s revenue and volume have reached record-breaking levels. As of June 2025, meme coins still account for about 62 percent of Solana’s total network revenue. That’s a big reason why Yakovenko’s comment about their lack of intrinsic value didn’t sit well with the community.

It’s true that meme coins don’t have the same functional utility as top assets in the space. But their worth comes from their communities. Dogecoin (DOGE) proves the point. Originally created as a joke about Bitcoin, DOGE remains the eighth-most valuable crypto asset with a $36.2 billion valuation – more than Cardano (ADA), which sits at $30 billion despite offering far more traditional “utility”.

This is what makes meme coins a unique asset category, as their valuation doesn’t hinge on what they technically do but on the communities that believe in them and keep them alive. That community energy is their intrinsic value, and it’s what has taken these so-called joke assets to the moon.

However, in calculating that value there is no Benjamin Graham formula just yet. But what one can notice about meme coin trading is that the real opportunity comes from getting ahead of the pack.

And this process can be arduous if done manually, which is why a tool for automation would be necessary such as Snorter Bot Token which is currently developing a powerful Solana-native way to monitor and get in on new meme coins right before they pump.

The Secret Behind Snorter’s Meme Coin Discoveries

Fast Sniper is the feature Snorter is building its name on, designed to spot tokens before they pump and secure entries ahead of the crowd. It monitors the mempool and DEX events like liquidity additions and new pool creation, then sends buy orders in milliseconds once a pool becomes tradable on Raydium or Jupiter.

This feature, which is unavailable amongst many other Telegram trading bots, gives users a critical edge, entering positions before most bots or manual traders even see the listing on trackers. And that speed is reinforced by Snorter’s private RPC endpoints, which detect liquidity pool creations and tradable pairs almost instantly.

The Solana-native design takes this even further. With sub-second transaction speeds and ultra-low fees, users can move into trades faster and keep more of their gains by avoiding excessive slippage or costly gas. This foundation allows Snorter to stay ahead of bots that are still primarily Ethereum-based.

And to protect traders from bots that try to squeeze them out, Snorter is equipped with MEV protection to prevent front-running and sandwich attacks that inflate buy prices. These attacks are a huge nuisance. In a recent case, one trader reportedly lost nearly $215,500 in an instant while attempting to swap $220,764 worth of USD Coin (USDC) for Tether (USDT) on Uniswap v3.

Losing nearly a quarter of a million dollars in seconds is no joke, and the Snorter development team understands that risk. That’s why front-running and MEV protection is built into the bot from the ground up. Alongside that is honeypot detection, which flags malicious contracts designed to trap funds.

Both protections operate silently in the background so traders can focus on the ultra-fast execution that Snorter offers them with confidence.

Meet SNORT: The Meme Coin Fueling a New Era of Telegram Trading Bots

Snorter may be the tool that finds other meme coins, but it’s also a meme coin hybrid in its own right. Behind the memetic branding is a token with real utility at the center of what’s shaping up to be a powerful Telegram trading bot.

The SNORT token, which has already attracted over $2.5 million in presale buys, powers the entire Snorter Bot ecosystem. It fuels the bot’s core functions, from paying fees and entering trading leagues to unlocking algorithm upgrades, enabling copy trading, and tipping top traders.

Holding SNORT also gives users a direct advantage. Simply holding the token reduces trading fees to just 0.85% – the lowest in the industry – creating an additional edge for maximizing profits.

That utility will expand even further with the launch of Snorter’s DAO. Governance will give holders voting power on fee structures, new chain integrations, and treasury allocations, putting the community in control of the platform’s evolution.

For early backers, there’s also a strong incentive to build positions now through staking. SNORT currently offers a dynamic APY of 168%, which allows holders to grow their stake ahead of the bot’s launch.

Already, over 14 million SNORT tokens have been staked, showing strong commitment from the community.

