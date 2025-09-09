$900K Raised! Only 7 Hours Remain in PepeNode’s Mine-to-Earn Presale

This content is provided by a sponsor

Crypto’s first mine-to-earn meme coin, PepeNode (PEPENODE), is heating up in presale after smashing through $900,000 in funding.

Forget old-school mining where you fry laptops or bleed cash on power-hungry rigs. PepeNode turns the whole concept into a virtual game where presale investors can already buy nodes, stack rigs, watch tokens burn, and pull rewards all before the coin even launches.

In other words, it’s mining stripped of the pain and rebuilt for degens who want to generate meme coins such as Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and others passively.

Right now, new investors are piling in at $0.001049 per PEPENODE token – but the clock’s ticking.

In less than seven hours, the price jumps higher, making the next round more expensive for late entrants.

PepeNode Puts Your Mining Rigs Under Virtual Control

In the proof-of-work (PoW) system that powers Bitcoin (BTC) and meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), controlling your earnings comes down to hashpower. The more powerful your rigs, the higher your chance of assembling the next block and pocketing the rewards.

For Bitcoin, the current block reward stands at 3.125 BTC. Every so often, a solo miner beats the odds: one recently scored $347,000 in block rewards plus fees, another last month earned $365,000, and earlier this year a lone operator walked away with $266,000.

These cases make headlines because they’re so rare. Competing at that level requires a massive upfront investment in hardware and power, putting it well outside the reach of most retail participants. Dogecoin mining, built from Bitcoin’s forked code, follows the same costly and competitive path.

PepeNode turns the model on its head and makes meme coin mining effortless and accessible.

Instead of racks of hardware and brutal electricity bills, users enter a virtual mining dashboard where they can acquire digital nodes.

Each node has unique properties, and when combined strategically, they boost mining output and increase the PEPENODE yield and the bonuses in other meme coins.

The best part is with PepeNode, the mining loop is already accessible during presale, which lets early buyers start playing and earning long before the token officially launches.

PepeNode Moves beyond Traditional Staking

PepeNode stands apart from traditional staking because it isn’t static.

Instead of simply locking tokens for yield, users can actively shape their returns by adding and configuring nodes inside the virtual mining game.

PEPENODE lets you build your own virtual meme coin mining rig. ⛏ Buy Nodes. Build Your Server Room. Combine Nodes For Huge Bonuses. 🔥https://t.co/FaKIaBoHfa pic.twitter.com/T7PyMqASiN — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 6, 2025

The system also introduces a competitive edge with leaderboards and referral bonuses, adding a social layer to the experience.

And since only PEPENODE tokens can be used to buy nodes and rigs, every upgrade activates the project’s 70% burn mechanic, trimming supply as users build their setups.

For those who prefer the staking route, PepeNode also offers an independent staking protocol, which currently delivers a massive 1,531% dynamic APY.

Is PEPENODE on Track for a 1,000x Moonshot?

Now, two major forces could push the price of PEPENODE higher. The first is the burning mechanism, which, as mentioned, burns 70% of tokens spent on upgrades that keeps supply slimmer.

For example, if 1,000 PEPENODE are used on upgrades, 700 are permanently burned and only 300 remain in circulation. That’s an immediate 70% reduction in supply relative to the tokens spent.

If this activity compounds – say 10 million tokens are used over time – then 7 million vanish from supply, leaving just 3 million circulating. The more players engage with the mining game, the faster supply contracts, which mathematically increases scarcity and sets the stage for upward price pressure on each remaining token.

The second is unique utility. What will accelerate the token burns is the fact that PepeNode is the only project simplifying meme coin mining while also letting users earn top meme coins like PEPE, FARTCOIN, and others. The passive ability to earn these meme coins creates a natural demand driver for PEPENODE.

Together, token burns and meme coin rewards pack a powerful combination for long-term price growth. No wonder leading crypto news outlet CryptoNews has projected a potential 1,000x upside for PEPENODE.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t Miss Out: How to Get Into the PEPENODE Presale Before the Next Stage

Again, there are only seven hours to join the current round of the presale to scoop up a lower price per PEPENODE.

To join, head to the official site to buy today using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), and even credit or debit cards.

Buyers can connect using the wallet of their choice. Best Wallet is the recommended wallet of PepeNode because it is WalletConnect-certified and widely recognized as one of best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the industry.

PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s lauded project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, track and claim in the same app once the project is live.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, giving early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Visit PepeNode

