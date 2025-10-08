99Bitcoins Launches Free Crypto Course to Onboard the Next Generation of Beginners Safely

This content is provided by a sponsor

99Bitcoins, the veteran crypto media publication trusted by millions of users worldwide, Today announced the launch of its comprehensive “Crypto Course for Beginners”. The expert-made free crypto course is designed to guide new and early crypto users through the fundamentals of the digital asset industry, emphasizing security and basic understanding to foster widespread, responsible adoption.

Since 2013, 99Bitcoins has been a leading authority in translating the complexities of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into plain English for non-technical users.

This new course is a direct continuation of that mission, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap for “no-coiners” and provide essential foundational knowledge for those just starting their crypto journey.

With the cryptocurrency World more confusing and fast-paced than ever for new users, the course was developed and curated by a team of crypto industry experts and veterans to cut through the noise – ensuring the material is current, accurate, and focused on practical applications.

This approach equips new cryptocurrency users with the skills they need to thrive. Key features of the educational program include:

From “No-Coiner” to Competent User: A structured path designed to successfully onboard absolute beginners into the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Understanding the Basics: Clear explanations of core concepts, including blockchain technology, wallets, exchanges, and different types of crypto assets.

Avoiding Dangers and Risks: Critical instruction on security protocols, scam prevention, and best practices for keeping digital assets safe and secure.

“For over a decade, our mission has been to simplify Bitcoin and the broader crypto space,” said Sam Cooling, Head of News at 99Bitcoins.

“With this comprehensive new course, we’re cutting through the noise and empowering new users to navigate the ecosystem safely. It’s about making the onboarding journey from ‘no-coiner’ to confident crypto holder as seamless and secure as possible for users worldwide.”

The launch underscores 99Bitcoins’ ongoing commitment to education as the primary driver of global crypto adoption. The course is now available to the public for free.

About 99Bitcoins

99Bitcoins is one of the largest and most trusted sources of information about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for non-technical users on the web. It has become a leading authority in the crypto space, trusted by the community for its expertise in translating the complexities of Bitcoin and digital assets into clear, accessible language, driving informed adoption since 2013.

