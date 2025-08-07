Cardano Price Prediction: Cardano-Based Vector Chain Goes Live – Can ADA Overtake Solana?

This content is provided by a sponsor

A new Cardano-aligned chain has just gone live and it’s already turning heads.

Vector, unveiled at the Rare Evo conference, is a high-performance, UTxO-based blockchain built to meet the demands of institutional Web3 use.

Big reveal on @Cointelegraph! Vector – DeFi & institution-ready chain. Built on Cardano tech, engineered for performance: ⚡️ 10x throughput vs Cardano mainnet

It delivers instant transaction finality and boasts 10x the throughput of the Cardano mainnet, marking the first time a Cardano-linked chain has reached this level of speed with independently verified results.

Under optimal conditions, 98.6% of transactions finalize instantly, while 99% settle within 13 seconds, setting a new benchmark for what’s possible within the extended UTxO model.

Institutional-Grade Blockchain Capabilities

According to Anja Blaj Zajc, head of legal at Apex Fusion Foundation, the launch of Vector not only enhances blockchain infrastructure security but also brings improved compliance clarity to institutional players.

By comparison, Sony’s Soneium layer-2 solution aims for sub-10-second finality, and Sonic Labs’ EVM-compatible Sonic network boasts a 720-millisecond testnet finality.

Vector’s integration within the Cardano framework offers scalability without compromising on UTxO integrity.

ADA Price Analysis: Range Support Holds, Eyes on Breakout

At the time of writing, ADA trades at $0.7417, consolidating within a strong demand zone around $0.70–$0.74, as seen on the daily chart.

The MACD indicator shows slight bearish momentum, while, RSI hovers near the neutral 49 mark, giving ADA room to move in either direction.

The CMF remains in positive territory, suggesting capital is still flowing into the asset.

If ADA breaks out of the upper consolidation range, the next target lies around $0.93, followed by a major resistance level near $1.25, where previous rallies have stalled.

And while Solana still leads the conversation on speed and developer traction, the launch of Cardano-based Vector marks a serious move into high-performance territory.

It’s the clearest sign yet that Cardano is preparing to challenge Solana’s dominance in the institutional-grade Layer 1 race.

ADA Eyes Rally, $MAXI Presale Reaches Monumental $500K Mark

With ADA eyeing a substantial breakout, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that captures the energy, determination, and intensity of the modern bull market, has raised more than $400,000 in its ongoing presale.

Built around the image of a muscular, caffeine-fueled Doge relentlessly trading 1000x leverage, $MAXI is more than just a token, it represents a mindset.

It embraces the culture of green candles, gym discipline, and non-stop hustle.

For traders seeking to outperform in today’s high-volatility environment, $MAXI offers both a symbol and a community that champions aggressive gains and unwavering conviction.

Holding $MAXI provides access to a variety of community incentives, including staking rewards distributed automatically via smart contracts, exclusive trading contests with leaderboard prizes, and collaborative events with futures platforms.

Early participants in the project can currently earn staking rewards of up to 589% annually.

To buy $MAXI, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once connected, simply swap ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC for $MAXI, or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

