A $215,000 Bitcoin target is circulating this week. It comes with a timeline most people skip over. BIT Research published the analysis, and the number is real, so is the date attached to it: 2028 or 2029. AI Predicts BTC will hold its current structure while corporate buyers continue absorbing supply, though the headline target says more about patience than about the next few months.

For now, BTC trades near $83,826, basically flat on the day. The token has consolidated since reclaiming $82,303 last week. Someone is steadily building a position at these prices.

Nearest bid around 200 BTC size at $83641🧐 pic.twitter.com/QTzCw5WYWT — CoinGlass (@coinglass_com) September 30, 2026

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Who Bought 6,106 BTC in a Month?

Strive has been aggressively buying $BTC recently! From Aug 24 to Sept 25, #Strive bought 6,106 $BTC ($490.77M) at an average price of $80,375.https://t.co/0hTv3hkQ2S pic.twitter.com/JXSFHJvBGA — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 30, 2026

Strive, and the pace is worth examining. On-chain data tracked by Lookonchain shows the asset manager accumulated 6,106 BTC between August 24 and September 25, spending roughly $491 million at an average price of $80,375.

Most of those purchases landed once Bitcoin stabilized above $80,000. The cumulative position is larger than the monthly figure suggests. Strive now holds 27,462 BTC worth about $2.3 billion, built across 34 separate purchases since September 2025. The year-to-date change is the striking part. The company has added 19,937 BTC in 2026, an increase of 265%.

There is a valuation wrinkle worth noting. Strive’s market cap sits at $2.9 billion against $2.3 billion in Bitcoin, putting its basic mNAV at 1.26 times.

Investors are paying a premium to the underlying holdings, which is sustainable only while the accumulation story holds. This is a company buying methodically rather than opportunistically, and it did not stop when prices rose.

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Bitcoin Price Prediction: Where Does the $215K Number Come From?

From holder cost basis and historical multiples, not from a chart pattern. The starting point is the True Market Mean, the average price paid by active holders, currently $76,897. In past cycles, Bitcoin has climbed at least 85% above that level, which works out to roughly $142,000 today.

BIT Research then applies historical cycle multiples of 1.3 to 1.5 times to that base. The result is a range of $185,000 to $215,000.

Several supporting levels have already been reclaimed. Bitcoin crossed its 21-week moving average at $69,272 and took back the March 2024 high of $73,084. A separate debt-based model puts fair value near $105,000.

Now the caveat that matters. BIT Research is explicit that historical patterns point to $200,000 around 2028 or 2029, and that timing is highly uncertain. The firm also notes Bitcoin looks stretched after a fast climb, leaving room for pullbacks first.

A scenario built on multi-year cycle analogies is not a price prediction for this quarter. Anyone treating it as one has misread the research.

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AI Predicts BTC Levels: What Has to Hold First?

Before $215,000 means anything, Bitcoin has to defend what it just reclaimed. The structure is intact. BTC holds above $82,303, the level that rejected it in May and September. The 50-day EMA at $77,815 sits above the 200-day EMA at $74,452, and both are rising.

AI Predicts BTC will be decided at these levels:

The line to hold: $82,303. Daily closes above it keep the breakout valid and the longer-term scenarios alive.

The next test: $88,000 to $90,000. The nearest supply band is the first genuine resistance on any path higher.

The cycle level: $98,330. The final barrier before $100,000, and the level that would make six-figure models look credible. Below the breakout, $77,815 and then $74,452 form the backstop, with $73,836 beneath that.

The practical read is simple. Strive is buying; the holder’s cost basis is well below spot, and the moving averages are rising. All of that supports the trend. But $215,000 is a 2028 conversation. The $82,303 line is today’s.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.