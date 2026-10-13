Claude AI Predicts BTC holds above $81,300 into Wednesday’s inflation print, because the leverage that made this drop violent has already been cleared out. Bitcoin did not fall because of anything that happened in crypto. It fell because South Korean chip stocks did.

The KOSPI dropped 5.46% to 6,035.35 overnight as foreign investors pulled roughly $3.35 billion out of South Korean equities. Brent crude sits near $106 after a three day rally. The dollar is trading close to an 18 month high and the US 10 year yield is around 5.19%.

Every one of those readings pushes against risk assets at the same time.

BTC dipped just under $81,000 during early Asian trading before recovering above $83,000. Around $800 million in leveraged positions were wiped out in 24 hours, and roughly 86% of them were longs.

Bears tried to force the breakdown once more, but $BTC quickly made it back above the key support area. Hold $82.5k from here, and we likely make it back towards the local highs over the next few days. Eyes on 87k. pic.twitter.com/p5WrrsKKvP — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) October 13, 2026

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A Chip Selloff in Seoul Is Now a Crypto Liquidation Event

🚨BLOODBATH in Asian Markets Almost $600 BILLION wiped out from Asian stock markets amid a massive sell-off in semiconductor and technology stocks. Here's why Asian markets are falling: 1. A tech sell-off on US markets triggers a broader decline across Asia after the US… pic.twitter.com/uLc2gfqf0l — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) October 13, 2026

The most revealing number of the day has nothing to do with Bitcoin. Tokenized SanDisk perpetual futures, which let traders bet on the stock from crypto venues, saw about $19.09 million in liquidations. That is more than XRP, which took $18.8 million. Contracts on SK Hynix, Micron and the SOXL semiconductor ETF were also hit, with roughly $7.2 million liquidated on SOXL alone.

Crypto exchanges now carry leveraged exposure to Asian semiconductors. When Seoul sells off, those positions liquidate on the same engines, in the same collateral pools, as Bitcoin positions.

That is the transmission mechanism this cycle has added, and it works instantly.

Oil tells the opposite story. Most oil related liquidations were shorts, because Brent kept rising. Traders betting against energy were squeezed while traders betting on chips were buried.

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The Positioning That Caused This Has Already Flipped

Sequence matters more than size here. Of the roughly $800 million liquidated, about three-quarters came in the final 12 hours. Bitcoin accounted for around $181 million and Ethereum $178 million. The largest single order was a $9.65 million Bitcoin long on Binance.

Then the market turned. In the four hours after Bitcoin reclaimed $83,000, about $74 million was liquidated, and roughly 79% of it was shorts.

That reversal is the whole point. Long leverage was flushed during the Asian session, and by the European session the crowded side had become short.

The fund flows add context rather than contradiction. Spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $681.1 million last week, and Ether funds have now run nine straight sessions of redemptions totaling $697.2 million since September 29. BlackRock’s ETHA alone accounted for $477 million of last week’s figure.

Bitcoin’s outflows stopped. Ethereum’s have not.

Claude AI Predicts BTC Levels Into Wednesday’s Inflation Print

Everything now routes through one number. September CPI is expected to come in at 3.7% annually, up from 3.4% in August, with core prices rising around 0.2% on the month. Rising inflation into a Fed that is already discussing hikes is the uncomfortable combination.

Fed futures put a 19% probability on an October increase and 85% on December. Markets are no longer debating when cuts arrive. They are pricing how many more hikes land.

Claude AI predicts BTC will be decided at these levels:

The floor: $81,300. Bitfinex’s support marker, sitting just above the October 8 low of $80,347. Losing it opens $80,000 and then $77,400.

The line that matters: $84,340. The average cost basis of spot Bitcoin ETF holders. Below it, the largest buyers of this cycle are underwater on paper.

The ceiling: $87,145. Where short sellers cluster and where Bitcoin has been rejected four times in two weeks.

The level to watch is $84,340 rather than any round number. ETF holders sitting in profit behave differently from ETF holders sitting in loss, and that threshold decides which.

A hot CPI print pushes price toward $81,300 and keeps the cost basis overhead. A soft one puts $84,340 back in play within a session.

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