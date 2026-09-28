Michael Saylor is buying Bitcoin at above $85,000 after selling it below $65,000 three months ago. That is either conviction or an expensive lesson. Strategy acquired 1,665 BTC at an average price of $85,681, its second consecutive weekly purchase. The company now holds 847,666 BTC. In this article, AI Predicts BTC remains supported while corporate treasuries keep buying, though today’s pullback is testing the level that matters most.

The timing supports that read. Bitcoin just closed above $84,000 for its highest weekly close in eight months, leaving it roughly 45% above its June low.

For now, Bitcoin trades near $83,393, down 1.28% on the day. The token has slipped back from last week’s push above $87,000, but still holds the breakout zone.

BREAKING: Bitcoin just closed above $84,000 for its highest weekly close in 8 months. BTC is now up +45% from its June low. pic.twitter.com/jGilZsoDAe — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) September 28, 2026

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Why Is Saylor Paying More Than He Sold For?

Strategy has acquired 1,665 $BTC and repurchased $152M of $STRC. As of 9/27/26, we hold 847,666 BTC and $6.02B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/h3BVtsbcBb — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 28, 2026

The sequence is unusual. Strategy sold Bitcoin during the summer at prices under $65,000, paused buying for three weeks, then restarted last Monday at around $80,000. This week it paid $85,681 per coin.

The summer sales were about liquidity, not conviction. The company needed cash to cover preferred dividends and reduce debt, and it said so at the time.

What has changed is the balance sheet position. Strategy now holds 847,666 BTC acquired for roughly $64 billion, worth more than $70 billion at current prices. That is an unrealized gain of about $6 billion.

The company also repurchased $152 million of STRC stock this week and reports a USD cash reserve of $6.02 billion. Two consecutive weekly buys at rising prices sends a specific message: Strategy is treating this recovery as a trend, not a bounce.

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Are ETF Buyers Following the Same Script?

Not quite. The pace has cooled noticeably. US spot Bitcoin ETFs added 1,590 BTC on September 25, worth roughly $134.5 million. Compare that with 12,310 BTC on September 21, when inflows hit $999 million.

The trend is still positive, just smaller. September 22 brought 8,250 BTC, then 4,030 on the 23rd and 2,260 on the 24th. Each day has been lighter than the last.

Total net assets across these funds sit at $111.25 billion, with 724,180 BTC accumulated since launch. Here is the useful comparison. Those ETFs hold 724,180 BTC in aggregate. Strategy alone holds 847,666. One company owns more Bitcoin than the entire US spot ETF complex.

That concentration cuts both ways. It provides a large, committed holder, and it creates a single point of failure if that holder ever needs liquidity again.

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AI Predicts BTC Levels: What Happens If $82,300 Breaks?

The chart is holding, but barely. Bitcoin cleared $82,303 last week, the level that rejected it in both May and September, and today’s dip has brought the price back within touching distance. The moving averages remain supportive. The 50-day EMA at $77,317 sits above the 200-day EMA at $74,264, and both continue to rise.

AI Predicts BTC will be decided at these levels:

The line to hold: $82,303. Broken resistance should now act as support. Daily closes above it keep the breakout valid.

The upside test: $88,000 to $90,000. The nearest supply band, and the first real challenge if buyers return.

The bigger objective: $98,330. The last barrier before $100,000, realistically a year-end target. Below the breakout, $77,317 and then $74,264 form the backstop. That zone has held every pullback since August.

The risk is simple. Corporate buying supports a trend but does not prevent corrections, and ETF inflows are fading just as price tests support. Watch the daily close. Holding $82,303 keeps this a healthy pause. Losing it makes last week’s high look like the top of the move.

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