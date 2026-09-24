Bitcoin’s biggest holders are not taking profits. They are buying more. Since July 15, wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have added 113,950 coins, according to Santiment. That cohort now controls roughly 5.24 million BTC, an increase of 2.22%. Claude AI Predicts BTC has further to run while this accumulation continues, though the next resistance band is close enough to test the rally within days.

BTC is trading near $83,460, down 2.78% over 24 hours. The pullback follows a spike above $87,000 earlier this week, the first time Bitcoin has traded at that level since January. Volume tells you people are paying attention: $47.4 billion changed hands in 24 hours, up 27.2%.

🐳 Bitcoin’s 100-1,000 $BTC wallets are accumulating fast. Since July 15, they’ve added 113,950 BTC, growing their collective holdings by 2.22% to roughly 5.24M BTC. 🧠 This wallet tier has historically been one of Bitcoin’s most useful smart money groups to watch. Santiment’s… pic.twitter.com/tCntKfdPQg — Santiment Intelligence (@SantimentData) September 23, 2026

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Which Whales Are Buying, and How Much?

🐋 WHALE WATCH :While the timeline panics over the $BTC drop the smart money is quietly accumulating. Whale bc1qdp just scooped up another 536.93 $BTC $45.28M only 6 hours ago. Zoom out: This absolute unit has bagged 2460 $BTC $194.3M in the last 20 days at an avg of $78966.… pic.twitter.com/2RQPS0Lipp — Whale Factor (@WhaleFactor) September 24, 2026

The 100 to 1,000 BTC bracket is worth watching for a specific reason. These wallets are large enough to move markets but small enough to act quickly.

They are not exchanges. They are not the mega-holders who sit motionless for years. They are funds, treasuries and wealthy individuals who actively manage positions.

Santiment has tracked this group for five years. The pattern it found is consistent: heavy accumulation tends to appear either before or during Bitcoin’s stronger moves.

What makes the current buying notable is the timing. This cohort was adding through the dip to $75,000 last week, when the CLARITY Act failed in the Senate, and the Federal Reserve raised rates. They kept buying as the price recovered above $85,000.

Buying weakness is one thing. Continuing to buy after a $10,000 rally is another.

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Why Does a 2.22% Increase Matter?

On paper, 2.22% sounds small. In context, it is not. 113,950 BTC is worth roughly $9.5 billion at current prices. For comparison, US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $999 million on their best day this month, and that was treated as a record headline.

The whales have quietly absorbed nine times that amount over ten weeks. Supply is the reason this matters. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is 20.08 million coins against a 21 million cap. Every coin moved into a wallet that does not intend to sell is a coin unavailable to buyers at higher prices.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju frames the outcome in measured terms. He expects a rally of three to five times rather than the ten times moves of previous cycles. His reasoning is that institutional participation dampens extremes in both directions.

That is a less thrilling forecast than crypto usually offers. It is also more credible.

CryptoQuant said $BTC closed above its 365-day moving average at $80.5K for the first time since March 2023, confirming a new bull market. The firm said Bitcoin is now trading near $86K and that the same 365-day MA called the 2019 and 2023 bull markets as well as the late-2021… pic.twitter.com/tkO7obvQcx — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) September 23, 2026

Claude AI Predicts BTC Levels: Where Does the Rally Stall?

The chart has improved materially. Bitcoin cleared the $76,000 to $81,000 supply zone that had capped it for months, and it broke above $82,303, a level that rejected the price in both May and September.

The moving averages confirm the shift. The 50-day EMA at $76,106 has crossed above the 200-day EMA at $73,853, and both now sit well below the current price.

Claude AI Predicts BTC will be defined by these levels:

The floor to hold: $82,300. Broken resistance should now act as support. Daily closes above it keep the breakout valid.

The wall ahead: $88,000 to $90,000. This is the next supply band and the first real test of whether whale buying can absorb sellers.

The bigger prize: $98,330. The last barrier before $100,000 most likely a year-end target rather than a near-term one.

Below the breakout sits a well-defined safety net. The 365-day moving average near $80,500 acted as support through the summer, and the $73,836 level backs it up.

The risk is straightforward. Bitcoin has gained roughly 40% since its July low, and today’s 2.78% dip shows how fast sentiment turns. Whale accumulation supports the trend but does not prevent corrections.

Watch the $88,000 to $90,000 band. If Bitcoin clears it while this cohort keeps buying, the path opens. If it stalls there, expect a retest of $82,300 first.

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