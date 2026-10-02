A US state bank has put a dollar-backed stablecoin on Solana, and our AI model predicts that SOL holds its breakout while institutional stories like this one keep arriving. Roughrider Coin went live in October 2026. VersaBank USA issues it. The Bank of North Dakota provides governance oversight.

That second name is the unusual part. The Bank of North Dakota is the only state-owned bank in the United States, founded in 1919. This is not a startup running a pilot. It is a public institution with a century of deposit-taking behind it.

The choice of chain matters too. A bank with that profile does not pick infrastructure casually, and it picked a public blockchain over a private ledger.

SOL trades at $122.96, up 4.46% over 24 hours. Market cap stands at $72.31 billion. Volume has risen 21.3% to $4.43 billion, and the token is up roughly 100% from its June low.

BREAKING: @Fiserv's digital asset platform is live, with transactions processing on Solana. Roughrider Coin, issued for the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, lets more than 90 banks and credit unions move money between them in seconds. pic.twitter.com/GlHSnNpQlU — Solana (@solana) October 2, 2026

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Who Can Actually Use Roughrider Coin?

Banks, and only banks. The token enables bank-to-bank transfers among more than 90 North Dakota financial institutions. It runs on a permissioned public blockchain with an autoburn mechanism. That links onchain token transfers to off-chain fiat settlement.

Retail investors are excluded. There is no public trading, no wallet access, and no secondary market. The launch came through Fiserv’s platform, which matters more than the coin’s size. Fiserv processes payments for thousands of US banks. A working Solana integration is a distribution channel, not a one-off pilot.

The initiative still requires detailed legal and operational clarity before full adoption. That is the honest caveat on a first-of-its-kind state bank deployment.

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Does Institutional Use Create SOL Demand?

Indirectly, the distinction matters. Roughrider Coin settles in dollars. Participants do not need to hold SOL to move value between banks. What they need is network throughput and low fees, which is why Solana was chosen.

The second-order effect is real but small. Every transaction consumes SOL in fees. Ninety banks moving institutional volume generate more of those transactions than a typical consumer app.

More significant is what this signals to other institutions. A state bank deploying on a public chain lowers the perceived risk for the next one. Meanwhile, the direct demand is showing up elsewhere.

US spot Solana ETFs recorded record inflows of $188 million, which is the clearest evidence of institutional buying of the token itself.

AI Predicts SOL Levels: Where Does the Breakout Stall?

Solana daily and weekly chart is so sexy and clean. Huge weekly level on solana:So11111111111111111111111111111111111111112 here. Higher with haste. pic.twitter.com/6iw6xXUGkQ — VikingXBT (@VikingXBT) October 2, 2026

The chart is at a level that has mattered for two years. SOL bottomed near $60 in June and has climbed steadily since. It now trades at $123, just above the $120.50 line that acted as support through 2024 and again as resistance this year.

AI Predicts SOL will be decided at these levels:

The floor to hold: $120.50. Reclaimed on this move. Daily closes above it keep the recovery structure intact.

The weekly test: $126.36. The level that capped SOL on the weekly chart through 2024 and 2025. Clearing it confirms the breakout.

The next target: $145.93. The ceiling from early 2026, and the first serious resistance above. Below the breakout, $98.48 is the last real support before the summer range at $78.35 reopens.

The setup is constructive but stretched. SOL has gained roughly 100% from its June low without a meaningful pause.

Watch $126.36. A weekly close above it opens the path toward $145. A rejection sends SOL back to test whether $120.50 has genuinely flipped to support.

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