Solana (SOL) has torn through its most important resistance level in months, and the traders betting against it paid the price. ChatGPT AI Predicts that SOL’s breakout has room to extend, with ETF inflows and a brutal short squeeze driving the move. SOL is trading near $117.60, up 5.8% on the day.

The rally is part of a broader crypto recovery, with Bitcoin reclaiming $85,000 for the first time in eight months. But Solana’s move has its own drivers.

Volatility topped 9.52% today, daily volume reached $988 million, and SOL is now trading at levels it last held before the February collapse. After bottoming around $60 in July, the token has more than doubled.

📈ETF DATA: U.S. spot Solana ETFs recorded $47.62M in net inflows on September 18, with the entire inflow coming from Bitwise’s $BSOL. pic.twitter.com/g1YZ6MCMgw — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 19, 2026

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What Do the Liquidations and ETF Flows Reveal?

The numbers tell a clear story. Over the past 24 hours, $23.72 million of SOL positions were wiped out across 3,968 traders, and the split is striking: $21.59 million of that came from short positions against just $2.08 million in longs.

In other words, more than 90% of the pain landed on traders betting Solana would fall. The largest single liquidation was worth $973,702, and the damage peaked between 10:00 and 11:00 UTC, right as the breakout accelerated. Total liquidations are running at 1.22 times the seven-day average, which means this is an active squeeze rather than a routine day.

Spot ETFs add a more patient layer of demand underneath. US Solana ETFs absorbed 468,600 SOL on September 18 alone, worth roughly $55 million at today’s prices, in their strongest session of the month. Bitwise’s BSOL drove almost all of it.

Since launch, these funds have accumulated about 652,500 SOL, worth close to $77 million, with BSOL holding 604,190 of them. Flows have been choppy, with quiet days and small outflows in early September, but the direction is positive, and unlike leveraged traders, ETF buyers do not get forced out on a dip.

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ChatGPT AI Predicts Solana’s Key Levels After the Breakout

On the daily chart, Solana reclaimed the $96.24 level earlier this month, a zone that had acted as a ceiling through the summer. The 200-day moving average, now near $83.90, has flattened and turned higher after a long decline, and SOL trades comfortably above it.

ChatGPT AI Predicts the following roadmap from here:

The immediate test: $118.60. SOL is pressing directly against this level right now. A daily close above it would confirm the breakout and open the path higher.

The next target: $130 to $140. There is little overhead resistance between $120 and $145, which could make the next leg fast if short sellers keep covering.

The support to watch: $96.24. Old resistance should now act as the floor. Holding it keeps the recovery structure intact.

The main risk is the nature of the move itself. Squeeze-driven rallies can reverse sharply once the forced buying dries up. If SOL fails at $118.60 and slips back under $96, the $83.90 moving average becomes the next line of defense. For now, though, ETF demand and a punishing short squeeze have the bulls firmly in control.

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