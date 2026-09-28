AI Predicts XRP Levels Before the $1B Evernorth Nasdaq Vote

AI Predicts XRP is entering its most event-driven week since the CLARITY Act failed, with a well-defined support zone that will tell you quickly whether the market believes the outcome. Six years ago the SEC sued Ripple, arguing XRP was a security. On Wednesday, shareholders vote on taking the first XRP holding company public on Nasdaq.

Armada Acquisition Corp. II holders decide on September 30 whether to approve the business combination that brings Evernorth to market under the ticker XRPN.

XRP trades near $1.4866, down 2% on the day. The token has been rangebound for weeks, caught between a ceiling it cannot break and a floor that keeps holding.

A few years back, SEC sued Ripple claiming XRP was a security. Today, @evernorthxrp is seeking approval for its public listing as the first XRP holding company. And people are still not bullish for crypto. It's no wonder 90% of people live pay check to pay check https://t.co/JV60J95yby — Vincent Van Code (@vincent_vancode) September 25, 2026

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What Exactly Is Evernorth Buying Into?

Not a passive fund. Evernorth is structured as an XRP treasury company that actively deploys its holdings across the ecosystem. That means yield strategies, infrastructure participation and capital markets activity, rather than simply parking tokens and waiting.

The balance sheet is already substantial. Evernorth holds roughly 473 million XRP, making it one of the largest identifiable corporate holders of the asset.

The funding behind it is serious too.

The company has secured over $1 billion in gross proceeds, with a further $30 million agreed through convertible senior notes due 2031, available once the merger is approved.

The backer list explains why this is drawing attention: Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, Kraken and Arrington Capital.

Why Does a Nasdaq Listing Change the XRP Story?

Evernorth expects to list on Nasdaq as XRPN. If and when that bell rings, we don't plan to walk out alone.

This community took the hits nobody else would. The least we can do is show up with them. We're collaborating with BearChamp, the fighter and XRP community member the… pic.twitter.com/Oqe9333dIs — evernorthxrp (@evernorthxrp) September 23, 2026

Because it creates a route to XRP exposure that does not require touching XRP. Institutions with mandates preventing direct crypto ownership can buy a Nasdaq-listed equity. Retail investors can hold XRPN in a regular brokerage account alongside their other stocks.

The symbolism matters as much as the mechanics. The regulator that once argued XRP was an unregistered security is now processing the paperwork for an XRP treasury company to list on a major American exchange.

There is a caveat worth stating plainly. A vote is not a listing, and a listing is not buying pressure. Evernorth already owns its 473 million XRP, so approval does not automatically create new demand for the token.

What it creates is a permanent, visible institutional holder with a public balance sheet and an incentive to keep accumulating.

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AI Predicts XRP Levels: Where Does the Range Break?

The chart has been coiling, which is usually what happens before an event resolves. XRP bottomed near $1.00 in August and recovered to its current range. The 50-day EMA at $1.3690 has crossed above the 200-day EMA at $1.3612, and both sit just beneath the old $1.2720 support.

AI Predicts XRP will be decided at these levels:

The ceiling: $1.6227. This has rejected every rally since February. A daily close above it confirms the range has broken upward.

The floor that matters: $1.3612 to $1.3690. The two moving averages have converged here. Holding this zone keeps the recovery structure intact.

The last line: $1.2720. Below the averages sits the old range support. Losing it would erase the August recovery entirely.

The setup is straightforward. Approval on September 30 gives buyers a reason to test $1.6227 again, and clearing it opens the path toward $1.80.

A rejection or delay likely sends XRP back to the moving averages around $1.36. That zone has held through every pullback since the rally began, which is why it is the level to watch rather than the headline.

Either way, expect volatility. XRP has spent weeks compressing between $1.36 and $1.62, and ranges that tight rarely resolve quietly.

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