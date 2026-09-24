AI Predicts XRP Price Action After Another Brutal $1.60 Rejection

XRP got within touching distance of $1.60 again, and again it was pushed back. The token has fallen more than 7% in 24 hours to around $1.48, making it one of the worst performers among major cryptocurrencies. Claude AI Predicts XRP is now at the level that decides its next few weeks, with a well-defined floor just beneath the current price.

The wider market is soft, but XRP is taking it harder than most. Total crypto market cap has slipped nearly 3% to $2.85 trillion, and Bitcoin has fallen back below $84,000 after peaking above $87,000. XRP’s 24-hour range tells the story: $1.60 at the top, $1.48 at the bottom, with $4.87 billion of volume changing hands and a market cap of $92.7 billion.

Funding is mixed across the market, which is actually healthy.$BTC and $ETH aren’t showing crowded longs, while negative funding across $XRP and other pockets suggests plenty of traders are still positioned cautiously. That leaves room for another squeeze if price keeps… pic.twitter.com/3q48iqC1gW — Gerla (@CryptoGerla) September 24, 2026

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A Hard Ceiling to Break: Why Does $1.60 Keep Stopping XRP?

Because it is where the sellers live. Look back at the chart, and $1.53 to $1.60 has capped every meaningful rally since February, when XRP broke down from that zone in the first place.

Levels like this matter for a simple reason: traders who bought before the February collapse are still underwater, and many of them sell into any rally that brings them close to breaking even. That supply has to be absorbed before the price can move higher, and so far, each attempt has run out of buyers before that happens.

This is the second rejection in roughly a week, which is why the reaction has been sharper this time. The wider market did not help either. Bitcoin added $7,000 in about 12 hours on Monday, a move that left the whole market stretched and primed for exactly this kind of pullback.

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Offer and Demand: Is Institutional Demand Still There?

Quietly, yes. Spot XRP ETFs have kept buying through the volatility, pulling in $18.04 million on September 23 after $20.02 million the day before. Bitwise’s fund led with $11.54 million, followed by Franklin at $6.5 million.

These are modest sums next to the $1.67 billion these funds have accumulated since launching in November 2025, and small relative to XRP’s daily volume. But the direction matters: institutions were adding while the price was being rejected, which is the opposite of what happens when a move is purely speculative.

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AI Predicts XRP Levels: Where Does the Price Go Next?

The chart is more constructive than today’s 7% drop suggests. XRP bottomed near $1.00 in August and has since climbed back above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which now sit at $1.36 and $1.33.

Claude AI Predicts XRP will be defined by these levels:

The floor to hold: $1.33 to $1.36. The two moving averages have converged here, and the 50-day has just crossed above the 200-day. This is the zone that decides whether the recovery survives.

The line in the sand: $1.26. Below the averages sits the old range support. Losing it would erase the August recovery.

The prize: $1.60. Nothing changes until XRP closes a daily candle above this level. When it does, the path toward $1.70 opens quickly.

For now, XRP is stuck between a ceiling it cannot break and a floor that keeps holding. The longer it coils in that range with ETFs still buying, the more forceful the eventual resolution is likely to be.

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