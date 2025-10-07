Analyst Predicts FARTCOIN Could Jump 95% – Here’s a Passive Way to Earn It

This content is provided by a sponsor

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) could be on track for a 95% jump from its current price, according to an analyst from one of crypto’s leading Discord communities, Wealth Group.

The meme coin remains among the sector’s most valuable assets, currently holding a $700 million valuation. If the projection plays out, it could once again push above the billion-dollar mark.

For traders looking to time the move, one option without the direct exposure could be earning FARTCOIN passively, which is what the new meme coin mining project PepeNode (PEPENODE) makes possible.

PepeNode is the first mine-to-earn meme coin project, allowing users to passively earn top tokens such as FARTCOIN, Pepe (PEPE), and the platform’s native PEPENODE itself. This creates a rare setup where users can benefit from both capital gains and passive income across multiple meme assets.

Beyond the earnings potential, PepeNode reimagines mining through gamification, essentially transforming what was once a technical and costly process into an interactive, strategic experience.

Early investors can still join the presale while prices remain low, with the current round set at $0.0010918 per token. Only two days remain before the rate increases in the next funding stage.

Analyst Identifies Double-Bottom Pattern Signaling FARTCOIN Rebound

Analyst EliZ on X recently posted a technical chart setup for FARTCOIN, showing a double-bottom formation that signals the potential for a bullish reversal.

Set on the daily timeframe, the chart features a black “W”-shaped pattern inside the highlighted green accumulation zone – the area where buyers have been steadily absorbing sell pressure. EliZ identifies two key resistance levels: an initial target of 1.1869 USDT and a higher target of 1.4427 USDT.

Currently trading at $0.7356, FARTCOIN’s confirmation zone lies between 0.75 and 0.78 USDT. A decisive move above that range could validate the reversal pattern and open the path toward those higher targets.

Back on August 12, EliZ highlighted that same green zone as the ideal accumulation area, which then played out as FARTCOIN rebounded from that range. Should the price reach the second target, FARTCOIN’s market capitalization would sit around $1.44 billion, roughly matching its valuation from July and early January this year.

With crypto’s strongest quarter now unfolding, FARTCOIN could once again climb the ranks and regain its place as one of the defining tokens of the meme coin supercycle.

And for those seeking exposure but with an added layer of returns, PepeNode might just provide that upside as its virtual mining game allows users to earn top meme coins like FARTCOIN, PEPE and more.

PepeNode Players Stand to Profit as FARTCOIN Gains Momentum

PepeNode reimagines crypto mining as a strategy-based game where rewards depend on how efficiently players build and manage their virtual mining setups.

Participants use PEPENODE tokens to purchase nodes, each with unique properties, and arrange them within their personal server rooms to form optimized meme coin mining rigs. The setup can be expanded, modified, or scaled at any time, giving players full control over how they generate rewards.

Gameplay is designed to be strategic. Each decision – from adding new nodes to adjusting existing ones – affects overall performance.

The right combination increases yield, while inefficient setups reduce returns. A live dashboard displays each player’s hash rate, daily PEPENODE output, and share of the total network power, along with progress toward the next halving event.

Leaderboards further enhance competitiveness, ranking miners based on performance. Those at the top earn not only additional PEPENODE but also bonuses in leading meme coins such as FARTCOIN and PEPE, giving players exposure to multiple assets simultaneously.

And that’s where the timing gets interesting. As analyst EliZ projects a potential rebound for FARTCOIN, PepeNode players mining virtually could be accumulating that same token through gameplay – effectively earning exposure to the rally without having to buy directly on the market.

In effect, PepeNode transforms mining from a costly, technical endeavor into a gamified economy. It makes earning meme coins accessible to everyone while positioning itself as the potential successor to crypto’s last major phenomenon – the play-to-earn (P2E) movement.

PepeNode Approaches $2 Million as Investor Interest Soars

Now it gets even more interesting when you factor in PepeNode’s tokenomics.

As players continue optimizing their mining setups using PEPENODE tokens, 70% of the tokens spent are permanently burned. This mechanism makes the supply deflationary over time.

What it means with this structure in place is that players aren’t just earning rewards; they’re holding assets designed to become scarcer.

So with the possibility of top meme coins staging another major run in the months ahead, players can accumulate both high-potential tokens like PEPE and FARTCOIN, along with a deflationary asset – PEPENODE – that could rise in value in parallel.

The combination has clearly resonated with investors, as PepeNode’s presale now approaches $2 million in total funding.

It’s also drawing broader attention, with outlets such as Insidebitcoins and CryptoNews highlighting the project’s growth potential.

Influencers including Crypto Pandas, Alessandro De Crypto, and Michael Wrubel – who has over 315,000 YouTube subscribers – have likewise discussed PepeNode as one of the meme coins to watch in 2025.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Participate in the PepeNode Presale

PepeNode remains in presale and to join, you can head to the PepeNode website to buy PEPENODE using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.

You can use any wallet of your choice such as Best Wallet, which is considered one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the industry. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s project screening tool Upcoming Tokens so you can buy, track, and claim once the project is live.

PepeNode has a native staking protocol that allows users to earn passive income even before the TGE, with a dynamic APY of 51%.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, which gives early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Visit PepeNode

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.