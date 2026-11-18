The Anthropic IPO could price above $80 a share on Wednesday evening, above the $70 to $78 range the Claude AI maker set last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The newspaper cited stronger-than-expected investor demand. Its advisers have discussed a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion.

The shares are due to start trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker ANT.

Crypto traders have been betting on the Anthropic IPO for weeks. On Hyperliquid, a pre-IPO contract that tracks one ANT share trades near $99, about 23% above $80.

We have seen this setup before. The night before SpaceX listed in June, the same kind of contract traded 28% above its $135 IPO price. SpaceX then closed its first day 19% up, below what the contract had promised.

So what should traders know before the bell rings on Thursday?

Anthropic IPO Terms: What Changed This Week

Anthropic launched its roadshow, the week when a company pitches its shares to large investors, on November 10. Its announcement set the terms:

Shares on offer: 825 million Class A shares on Nasdaq.

825 million Class A shares on Nasdaq. Price range: $70 to $78 a share, which would raise up to about $64.4 billion.

$70 to $78 a share, which would raise up to about $64.4 billion. Valuation: about $1.4 trillion at the top of the range, counting all shares and options.

Demand has run ahead of that. Pricing above $80 would lift the valuation toward the $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion the advisers discussed. The final price is set after the US market closes on Wednesday, and the shares open on Thursday.

That price is what large investors pay in the Anthropic IPO. Most retail traders will buy at the opening price instead, which can be far higher.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Pre-IPO Contracts Overshot SpaceX’s First Day

Hyperliquid, a crypto exchange, lists contracts that let traders bet on a company’s share price before it lists. We compared its Anthropic contract with the one it ran for SpaceX, counting back from each listing day.

Same path down: 24 days before listing, the SpaceX contract traded 52% above its later IPO price. Anthropic’s traded 43% above $80. Both premiums shrank as listing day came closer.

24 days before listing, the SpaceX contract traded 52% above its later IPO price. Anthropic’s traded 43% above $80. Both premiums shrank as listing day came closer. The night before: SpaceX’s contract closed at $172.84, 28% above the $135 IPO price. Anthropic’s trades at $98.83, 24% above $80 and 27% above the old $78 top.

SpaceX’s contract closed at $172.84, 28% above the $135 IPO price. Anthropic’s trades at $98.83, 24% above $80 and 27% above the old $78 top. What SpaceX actually did: it opened at $150, 11% above the IPO price, and closed its first day at $160.95, up 19%. The contract had been 7% too high.

The SpaceX contract was right that the shares would jump, but too optimistic about how far. If Anthropic followed the same pattern, a 7% gap from Wednesday’s contract price would put ANT’s first close in the low $90s. That is a pattern from one listing, not a forecast.

EXPLORE: Bitcoin Price Tumbles 19% Ahead of Anthropic IPO: Is SpaceX Crash Repeating?

Before the Anthropic IPO Opens: Three Things Traders Miss

The first trade sets the tone: for a large IPO, Nasdaq matches buy and sell orders before the first trade, which often comes well after the 9:30 a.m. open. Orders placed in advance fill at that price, whatever it is.

for a large IPO, Nasdaq matches buy and sell orders before the first trade, which often comes well after the 9:30 a.m. open. Orders placed in advance fill at that price, whatever it is. Day one isn’t the end: SpaceX ran to $206 on its Hyperliquid contract within four days of listing, then gave it back. Its Nasdaq shares now trade at $141.70, just 5% above the IPO price and 12% below the first-day close.

SpaceX ran to $206 on its Hyperliquid contract within four days of listing, then gave it back. Its Nasdaq shares now trade at $141.70, just 5% above the IPO price and 12% below the first-day close. Crypto may feel it: Bitcoin fell about 20% in the weeks before the SpaceX listing as some investors sold other assets to buy in. It is down about 19% since Anthropic’s filing went public.

ANT Pre-IPO Price Analysis: $100.50 Caps the Rebound

On the hourly chart, Hyperliquid’s ANT contract trades at $98.83, down from $138 when it started trading on October 26.

Resistance: $100.50, where the price found support from November 12 to 15 and was turned back on Tuesday. Above that, $107, a floor on October 30 that turned into a ceiling three times from November 9 to 12.

$100.50, where the price found support from November 12 to 15 and was turned back on Tuesday. Above that, $107, a floor on October 30 that turned into a ceiling three times from November 9 to 12. Support: $96, a floor the price has bounced off four times since Monday, most recently on Wednesday morning. A one-hour dip to $95 on Tuesday reversed right away. Below it, $90.37, the low of November 10, when the price range was set.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A price above $80 and an hourly close above $100.50 $107, the November ceiling Holding pattern A price at or near $80, with a contract between $96 and $100.50 A range near current levels Sell-off A weak open on Thursday and a close below $96 $90.37, the November 10 low

The number to watch before the Anthropic IPO opens is tonight’s final price. Every dollar above $80 shrinks the contract’s 24% premium, and with it the room for the first-day pop that pre-IPO traders are betting on.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.