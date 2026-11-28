Crypto market maker Auros is winding down its operations, CoinDesk reported on November 26, 2026, citing two people with knowledge of the situation. Auros has not publicly confirmed the wind-down.

Nothing is public yet about why the firm is closing, how long the wind-down will take, or whether it will run through a formal restructuring or insolvency process.

The size of what would be leaving the market is large by Auros’s own account. Its website lists more than $1.3 trillion of 2025 trading volume so far and a record day of $18.2 billion; neither figure is audited. Co-founder Ben Roth, the firm’s chief investment officer, put its share of global exchange trading at about 4% in July 2024, and Auros says it quotes more than 3,000 instruments on over 50 venues.

A survivor of FTX, until now

Auros started trading in 2019 and became one of the bigger liquidity providers in crypto. FTX’s failure in November 2022 froze part of its money on the exchange and pushed it into provisional liquidation under a British Virgin Islands court. Fresh capital arrived in March 2023: $17 million, with Vivienne Court as lead investor and Bit Digital also taking part, and the firm left provisional liquidation the same month.

A venture arm followed in July 2024, with a plan to put over $50 million of the firm’s own money into young crypto startups within two years; Pyth, the price-data network, and Berachain were among its bets.

Two months ago, on September 29, 2026, Auros rolled out Aurora, an institutional trading portal that opens both centralized exchange and DeFi liquidity to professional clients. It also names Sei, Horizen, Nibiru Chain and Aethir as ecosystems where it supports trading.

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