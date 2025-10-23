Base Chain Activity Surges 22.5%, Yet Bitcoin Hyper Stands Alone with Solana-Level Speed and Bitcoin-Grade Security

This content is provided by a sponsor

The Base network’s 22.5% climb in transactions month-over-month stands out amid a broader slowdown across the Layer-2 space, but Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is quickly becoming the one to watch.

While the two aren’t direct competitors, as Base runs on Ethereum (ETH) while Bitcoin Hyper is being built on Bitcoin (BTC), they share a similar mission: to expand what’s possible on their respective base layers. Where Bitcoin Hyper stands out is in how it delivers that goal.

It’s the first scaling solution to combine Solana’s speed and efficiency through the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with the security and decentralization of Bitcoin’s base layer. The result is a network capable of supporting high-performance apps while anchored to the world’s most secure blockchain.

That’s part of why Bitcoin Hyper’s presale has continued to attract significant capital this month, with whales pouring in millions of dollars to reach a current running total of $24.6 million in anticipation of its launch.

The current round remains open, giving new investors a chance to secure HYPER tokens at $0.013155 before prices rise in the next phase, which begins in just six hours.

Base Widens Its Lead among Ethereum Layer-2s as Network Activity and Ecosystem Expansion Gain Momentum

Among Ethereum’s top Layer-2 networks, Base is the only one that recorded growth in total transactions over the past 30 days, indicating rising user activity, expanding dApp engagement, and stronger on-chain trading within its ecosystem.

The recent momentum likely stems from speculation surrounding a potential token launch, after reports that the team is hiring a token and governance research specialist. At BaseCamp 2025 in September, Base also announced plans for a bridge to Solana, which would enable cross-chain interoperability, allowing SOL assets to move between Base and Solana.

Once launched, that token would not only reflect the continued growth Base is experiencing but also how quickly it has risen since its introduction in 2023 to become the leading Ethereum Layer-2 network.

Base offers cheaper and faster transactions on average – reaching speeds of up to 167 transactions per second – compared to Arbitrum or OP Mainnet, along with a smoother user experience that has helped accelerate its ecosystem expansion.

However, Base still inherits Ethereum’s structural constraints. Because it ultimately settles on Ethereum, network congestion or gas-fee spikes on the main chain can ripple through to Base. And since Base relies on the Ethereum Virtual Machine’s (EVM) sequential transaction processing, it cannot execute operations in parallel, which limits scalability compared with SVM-based architectures.

In contrast, Bitcoin Hyper is built on the SVM, which supports parallelized execution theoretically capable of handling thousands of transactions per second. What it gains in speed, it matches in resilience, as every action within its ecosystem is anchored to Bitcoin’s base layer, giving developers a framework that blends Solana-level performance with Bitcoin-grade integrity, purpose-built for high-performance, high-trust applications.

How Bitcoin Hyper Delivers Solana-Level Speed while Preserving Bitcoin’s Security

Bitcoin Hyper introduces a system that combines speed and security within a single ecosystem, a feat that even leading Ethereum-based Layer 2s like Base cannot fully achieve. It accomplishes this through a canonical bridge mechanism that anchors the network to Bitcoin’s base layer.

Within the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, developers can build high-performance applications using Rust and familiar Solana SDKs, all running on the SVM.

HYPER News⚡️ Observability & Indexing on Bitcoin Hyper: SVM can run thousands of txns in parallel, but it’s only useful if devs can see it. Explorers, indexers, runtime logs, APIs—all designed for clarity, efficiency & verifiability against Bitcoin L1. The Hyper standard:… pic.twitter.com/8ZxSYuob1T — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) October 10, 2025

However, the ecosystem’s true strength lies in its connection to Bitcoin. To interact within Bitcoin Hyper, users lock BTC into the canonical bridge, minting a wrapped version of the coin that circulates across decentralized applications as the medium of exchange.

This wrapped BTC retains a one-to-one backing with Bitcoin on the base chain, ensuring full transparency and security.

If users wish to retrieve their original BTC, they can simply burn the wrapped token, triggering the release of the equivalent BTC from the bridge.

Through this simple mechanism, Bitcoin Hyper captures the two greatest strengths of Bitcoin – its security and trust – while incorporating the high-speed execution of Solana, all within a single unified Layer-2 framework.

Rising Investor Confidence as Bitcoin Hyper Redefines the Next Era of Bitcoin Utility

With what Bitcoin Hyper is creating, the amount of early investor participation becomes easy to understand.

Just this month, more than $5.4 million in capital has flowed into Bitcoin Hyper’s presale, with a large portion coming from whales over the past few weeks. One whale even contributed over $800,000, moving quickly to secure as many HYPER tokens as possible before prices rise further.

A major reason for this confidence is that while Bitcoin Hyper enables the proliferation of hybrid applications, it also expands Bitcoin’s demand profile by design. It enables BTC to find buyers not only as a store of value but also as a medium of exchange used across various applications within the ecosystem.

For years, Bitcoin’s price appreciation has been driven almost entirely by its store-of-value narrative, not by transactional demand. Bitcoin Hyper has the potential to change that dynamic by introducing new utility-based demand for BTC.

Within this ecosystem, HYPER plays a central role. It serves as the governance token and the gas currency that powers transactions, while also functioning as the staking asset that secures participation.

Confidence in the project’s future is already evident, with over 1 billion HYPER tokens staked to date. Based on the total presale haul and the current token price, this means around 53% of all tokens purchased in the presale have already been staked.

This is a strong signal that investors see Bitcoin Hyper as a meaningful step forward for BTC and for the broader crypto economy.

Step-by-Step Guide to Participating in the Bitcoin Hyper Presale

To join this rapidly growing project before it takes off, you can participate in the Bitcoin Hyper presale by securing your allocation of HYPER tokens directly through the project’s website. Purchases can be made using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

The HYPER token also functions as a staking asset, allowing you to grow your holdings immediately through Bitcoin Hyper’s native staking protocol, which currently offers a 48% APY.

For the best experience, Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet, the best crypto and Bitcoin wallet in the market. HYPER is already listed under Best Wallet’s acclaimed Upcoming Tokens section, making it simple to buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X for the latest updates and announcements.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.