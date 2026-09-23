Ripple XRP: The XRP Ledger’s Batch amendment is targeting activation on September 29, 2026, at 14:06 UTC, with 30 of 35 validators supporting the upgrade as of September 20. Activation requires at least 28 of those 35 validators, or 80%, to maintain their support for 14 consecutive days. Because validators can change their votes at any point during that window, the launch date remains conditional rather than confirmed, as outlined in prior reporting on XRPL amendment activation thresholds.

This is not simply a routine software patch. Batch would provide the XRP Ledger with native atomic settlement, allowing multiple transactions to succeed or fail together rather than processing independently. But the feature does not require XRP to function, so its effect on token demand hinges entirely on whether asset managers actually route real trades through it, a distinction that separates a more capable ledger from a market catalyst.

How Batch Changes Transaction Settlement on XRPL

Batch groups two to eight regular XRP Ledger transactions into a single main transaction that governs their execution. It offers four modes: all-or-nothing, one-at-a-time success, continue-until-failure, and independent processing. The all-or-nothing setting is the one drawing attention from institutional users, since it lets an asset transfer and its corresponding payment settle simultaneously, canceling the entire batch if either leg fails.

The design also addresses fee handling. Exchanges, wallets, or marketplaces can bundle their own fees into a customer’s batch so that the fee and the underlying trade complete as a single unit, which Ripple argues improves transparency for tokenized-asset transactions. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at RippleX, said asset managers and commercial projects are already working with Batch ahead of launch, though no specific firms or deployment timelines have been disclosed.

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Why the Amendment Was Pulled and Rebuilt

This is Batch’s second run at activation. An earlier version was set to go live in 2026 but was withdrawn after auditors identified a flaw that could allow unauthorized transactions. RippleX halted the amendment before it reached mainnet, and no user funds were affected. The revised version was released on September 14 and has since passed three outside reviews, marking the first time the upgrade has reached the final week of validator voting since the initial pullback, a trajectory also covered in coverage of XRPL’s broader software upgrade cycle.

Akinyele’s statement that partners will be named once Batch is live leaves the commercial picture incomplete for now. RippleX has confirmed preparation activity, not signed deployments or committed transaction volume, which keeps the upgrade’s near-term significance tied more to governance mechanics than to demonstrated institutional usage.

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What Activation Would and Would Not Mean for XRP

If the 28-vote threshold holds through September 29, Batch would give the ledger delivery-versus-payment capability for tokenized assets, a use case Ripple has been building toward alongside projects like its work with asset managers on tokenized fund infrastructure. XRP traded up 22.2% for the week to $1.58 as of the September 22 report, alongside a 13.9% weekly gain in Bitcoin, though nothing in the available reporting ties that move directly to Batch’s progress.

The analytical question is not whether Batch activates, but whether prepared asset managers eventually put real trades on the ledger. Absent named participants and confirmed volume, Batch delivers a more efficient settlement layer without a guaranteed source of new XRP demand.

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