Best Wallet Earns WalletConnect Certification amid Rapid Global Crypto Adoption

Leading Web3 non-custodial wallet Best Wallet (BEST) has joined an elite group of platforms after being awarded the highly regarded ‘WalletConnect Certified’ badge earlier this month.

The certification signals that Best Wallet has met the highest standards for user experience, security, interoperability, and feature implementation. It’s an endorsement of both technical execution and long-term reliability – qualities that matter more than ever as crypto adoption accelerates.

In the current market landscape, institutional participation is a major driver of that acceleration. With the recent passage of the GENIUS Act and the rapid rise of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), institutional capital is moving in, and TradFi players are racing to catch up. Millions of new users will need secure, user-friendly wallets to interact with stablecoins, tokenized securities, and the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Best Wallet is already positioned ahead of that curve. Its cost-efficient transaction capabilities make it one of the most competitive options for trading and investing, while advanced features – including a project screener, upcoming gas token–free transactions, automated DCA tools and many others – strengthen its appeal to both new and experienced users.

WalletConnect certification may be the latest milestone, but it underscores a consistent trajectory: Best Wallet’s commitment to a user‑first design and execution philosophy.

WalletConnect Certification Confirms Best Wallet’s Status as a Top Web3 Platform

WalletConnect, a protocol connecting over 10 million wallet sessions each month, is launching WalletGuide this September. WalletGuide is a curated directory highlighting wallets that meet the industry’s highest UX and security standards.

Best Wallet’s inclusion as WalletConnect Certified places it in the same directory as established names like Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Binance Wallet, and Uniswap Wallet.

For a platform just over a year from launch, it marks a rapid ascent built on both adoption and execution.

In that time, Best Wallet has grown to over 250,000 monthly active users and integrated with more than 330 decentralized protocols and 30 cross‑chain bridges. Industry‑first features such as Upcoming Tokens have helped it stand out as a serious competitor to the biggest names in the space.

The certification further validates Best Wallet’s rise as a leading contender for the best crypto wallet in the market.

Regulatory Clarity Opens the Door to Widespread Stablecoin and RWA Adoption

Indeed, the biggest catalyst in crypto adoption right now is the passage of the GENIUS Act earlier this month – one of the most significant regulatory shifts in U.S. crypto policy to date.

For the first time, the GENIUS Act establishes a federal structure for issuing fully collateralized stablecoins, accelerating a surge of TradFi integrations already in motion. Players like Visa, Stripe, and PayPal had launched pilot programs earlier in 2025, but the Act moved them from testing to mainstream deployment.

Under the new rules, issuers must maintain 1:1 reserves in high‑quality liquid assets – such as U.S. Treasuries – with segregated custody and regular third‑party attestations. This regulatory foundation removes one of the most significant barriers for banks, payment providers, and fintech platforms to integrate stablecoins at scale.

That same clarity is giving a tailwind to the tokenization of RWAs, which, in many ways, already includes stablecoins. Fully collateralized stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and PYUSD are backed by fiat reserves and U.S. Treasuries, placing them within the broader RWA landscape.

Together, stablecoins and tokenized RWAs now represent nearly $300 billion in on‑chain value, from tokenized Treasuries and money market funds to corporate debt products. These yield‑bearing and reserve‑backed instruments are expanding globally, creating a parallel track of adoption that will require secure wallet infrastructure to reach users.

Longtime skeptics like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is now exploring both a “JPMorgan deposit coin” and a stablecoin initiative. Dimon acknowledged on a recent earnings call that the bank “can’t afford to sit on the sidelines” as competitors move into the sector – despite his personal doubts about the need for stablecoins over existing payment rails.

Fintech players using stablecoins to offer faster, lower‑cost transactions could erode JPMorgan’s payments market share if ignored.

Western Union, which handles roughly 25% of the world’s remittance traffic, sees stablecoins less as a threat and more as an innovation opportunity. CEO Devin McGranahan told Bloomberg that any technology enabling faster cross‑border money movement ultimately benefits the company and its clients.

The reality is the market is entering a phase where policy, infrastructure, and demand converge. Best Wallet is built to operate at that intersection and, with a relentless pursuit of improving and adapting, is positioned to capture the users of this next wave of adoption.

Best Wallet Expands Toward Deeper Integration with Crypto and Traditional Finance

Best Wallet’s development roadmap aligns with the new requirements of today’s changing market and positions it as more than a one‑stop platform for crypto.

Phase four will add gas‑token‑free transactions to cut costs and automated DCA for Bitcoin to simplify long‑term accumulation, reinforcing Best Wallet’s appeal for users seeking the best bitcoin wallet experience.

Even sooner, derivatives trading is expected to roll out. This is a clear extension of Best Wallet’s existing decentralized exchange (DEX), which already allows users to trade without leaving the application.

A staking aggregator is also on the way, which is designed to let users scan protocols for the most competitive yield opportunities. This could eventually extend to select RWA protocols, where tokenized Treasuries, money market funds, and credit products generate on‑chain yield tied to real‑world cash flows.

So by integrating RWA yield into the staking dashboard, Best Wallet can connect users to an expanding asset class that blends DeFi mechanics with traditional returns.

Extending its utility further is Best Card, an upcoming debit card service that lets users spend cryptocurrencies held in Best Wallet for real-world transactions. With stablecoins now mainstream, Best Card will allow holders to transact directly with the assets they store in their wallet, extending crypto utility into daily commerce.

Best Wallet Set to Capitalize on the Next Phase of Digital Asset Growth

With regulatory clarity driving stablecoins and RWAs into TradFi, the market is shifting from isolated pilots to scaled, real‑world integration. Wallets built to adapt quickly and connect seamlessly will be central to onboarding the next cycle of participants.

Best Wallet is building toward expanded use cases at a time when it has already been recognized by WalletConnect for the quality of its current platform.

Its pipeline of features aligned to the next adoption phase provides the foundation for even greater growth.

