Best Wallet Kicks Off $14.5M ICO as US Crypto Adoption Surges

Leading Web3 non‑custodial wallet Best Wallet (BEST) has now raised $14.5 million in its ICO, as global crypto ownership continues to expand.

A recent Gemini report shows that crypto adoption has grown substantially across all regions from 2024 to 2025. Since the approval of spot crypto ETFs in the US in early 2024, nearly two in five crypto owners now invest in them. Europe is also seeing strong growth, with 24% of UK respondents reporting crypto investments in 2025, up from 18% in 2024.

The growth in just a year has been significant, and the broader crypto market is expected to keep expanding at a projected CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030.

With this accelerating adoption, a Web3 wallet is essential for onboarding the next generation of users, and Best Wallet has built its platform to meet the market’s evolving needs.

Investors looking to participate in the wallet’s growth can still join the presale, but time is limited. Only 32 hours remain before the current price of $0.025445 per BEST increases.

Institutions and Retail Investors Are Redefining the 2025 Crypto Market

The biggest driver of growth in 2025 continues to come from institutional players. Firms like Strategy have left a massive footprint in the industry, holding a Bitcoin stack worth about $72 billion and actively deploying financial strategies to increase their holdings.

At the same time, retail participation is expanding. The Gemini report shows that while UK residents recorded the highest adoption rate in Europe, France also saw growth, with 21% of respondents in 2025 owning crypto compared to 18% in 2024.

Asia mirrors this trend, with Singapore increasing to 28% ownership from 26% last year, and Australia reporting 22% ownership in 2025.

And even before the GENIUS Act became law, sentiment was already improving. The survey – conducted from March 18 to April 10 – reflected growing confidence among crypto investors linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. Nearly a quarter of non‑crypto owners in the U.S. said the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve increased their confidence in crypto’s value. This is the same sentiment shared by respondents in the UK and Singapore.

Interestingly, the report also highlights what drives many first‑time purchases: meme coins.

France led this category, with 67% of crypto investors holding meme coins. Across other regions, a significant share of investors reported meme coins as their first crypto purchase, including 31% in the U.S., 28% in Australia and the UK, 23% in Singapore, 22% in Italy, and 19% in France.

With institutional accumulation and retail growth reshaping the market, the crypto landscape is evolving rapidly. This new cycle will need wallets equipped to meet the demands of a broader user base and Best Wallet is positioned with the features and readiness to serve that expanding market.

Best Wallet Boosts Speed and Security as User Base Expands

Best Wallet has consistently refined its features and transactional capabilities, lifting its status as a top choice in the crypto space and a leader in user adoption.

The platform has grown to more than 250,000 monthly active users in just over a year, with each benefiting from its robust transaction infrastructure.

250K+ traders are locking in their edge with Best Wallet. 💎 Track new tokens, trade seamlessly, and manage your entire portfolio in one app. ⚔️ The market moves fast, and staying ahead means having the right tools. Download Now! 📲 https://t.co/he5kzra7TY pic.twitter.com/AMgOYRzFPf — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) February 3, 2025

Through its integration with over 330 decentralized protocols and 30-plus cross‑chain bridges, Best Wallet delivers competitive pricing across more than 60 supported chains.

Trading is also seamless through its in‑app decentralized exchange (DEX), with swaps powered by Rubic. This enables token swaps without manual bridging or wallet switching, in line with its multi‑chain approach.

Onramping is equally streamlined, with MoonPay, Alchemy Pay, and several other supported fiat gateways providing more than 100 fiat options for direct crypto purchases.

This is just one dimension of Best Wallet’s focus on cost‑efficient transactions. Looking ahead, the wallet plans to introduce gas‑token‑free transactions, which will further optimize trade execution.

Yet, transactional efficiency means little without security. As a non‑custodial wallet, Best Wallet ensures users hold their own keys, while implementing Fireblocks’ MPC‑CMP technology to split private keys into encrypted shards stored across separate entities, removing any single point of failure.

Additional safeguards include automatic scam filters that detect and hide malicious tokens, plus two‑factor authentication to secure app access.

In phases three and four of their roadmap, Best Wallet will add Advanced Anti‑Fraud Protection and MEV Protection, respectively, to further strengthen user safeguards.

Best Wallet Recognized Early That Meme Coins Drive Crypto Adoption

The Best Wallet team has long recognized that meme coins are a major on‑ramp to crypto – well before the Gemini report confirmed it. This understanding drove the development of one of its most popular features: Upcoming Tokens.

Upcoming Tokens functions as a project screener, identifying high‑potential tokens in their early funding stages. These early windows often represent the best opportunity to secure tokens at low entry prices before major exchange listings bring broader exposure and potential price increases.

While Upcoming Tokens has flagged multiple winners in the meme coin space, it isn’t limited to memes alone. The tool reflects Best Wallet’s belief that meme coins are evolving, with the market now tilting toward projects that also offer utility.

One standout example is Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), a utility‑focused meme coin that has maintained significant gains for months despite broader market slowdowns. In recent weeks, WEPE surged over 600% following news of its Solana integration – a performance widely covered by crypto outlets.

Another highlight is Pepe Unchained (PEPU), a Layer‑2 meme coin that delivered gains of up to 700% for early adopters. In the past 24 hours alone, PEPU is up another 11%.

More recently, Upcoming Tokens has listed Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), a Solana‑based Telegram trading bot for meme coins that has already raised $2.8 million. It has also flagged Maxi Doge (MAXI) and TOKEN6900 (T6900) as meme coins to watch.

With tools like Upcoming Tokens, Best Wallet not only meets the needs of fast and convenient trading, but also places itself at the center of what continues to drive crypto adoption: the meme coin market.

For traders seeking reliable access to early listings and competitive execution, it has quickly become a go‑to choice for those looking for the best crypto wallet experience in the space.

BEST Token Utility Expands with Best Wallet’s Growing Ecosystem

To power the Best Wallet ecosystem, its native token BEST serves as the key to unlocking core features, from cost‑efficient transactions to early access to new meme coin listings.

As Best Wallet continues to introduce new capabilities, the role of BEST will expand, increasing its utility and value within the platform. With an already substantial active user base, the usage and demand for BEST are projected to grow even further.

For those securing tokens before the presale closes, this is a prime opportunity to get ahead of exchange listings. Best Wallet’s recognition by WalletConnect for its user experience, combined with increased visibility from future listings, strengthens its appeal to early participants.

Early adopters can join now by heading to the Best Wallet presale site and purchasing BEST directly in‑app using a bank card, or by swapping ETH or USDT.

Best Wallet is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the community on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Visit the Best Wallet site to get started.

