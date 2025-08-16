Best Wallet Now Supports Solana, Full BTC Swaps, Gamification

One of the leading non-custodial wallets Best Wallet, fresh from receiving WalletConnect Certified accreditation, has launched Solana chain support and full BTC swaps.

For the first time, Best Wallet users can create Solana wallets and send, receive, buy, and swap SOL and Solana-based tokens.

Solana is one of the busiest blockchains out there when measured by total transactions, and it is the fastest when it comes to transactions per second. Not surprisingly, then, it has become a popular choice for a wide range of use cases, from DeFi to meme coin launches.

Best Wallet users had been unable to interact with and harness the utility of one of the most popular non-EVM ecosystems, limiting the app’s appeal to a substantial segment of crypto users – until now.

Best Wallet has unlocked the Solana ecosystem for its users, significantly broadening its multichain appeal.

In addition to creating Solana wallets and importing existing ones, users are able to buy SOL using Best Wallet’s integrated on-ramp providers and swap SOL and Solana-based (SPL – Solana Program Library) tokens on supported DEXs.

🔥 Best Wallet v2.10 is live 🔥 ✅ Solana is now live in Best Wallet

✅ Swap BTC directly in-app

✅ Buy crypto from even more providers All the tools you need to trade, send, and swap across chains with ease. 📍 https://t.co/mV4V8pg1Ei Here’s what’s new in our biggest update… pic.twitter.com/svlao4kEHl — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) August 14, 2025

BTC swaps are now on-chain

In other product news, Best Wallet has addressed a frequent user request by introducing BTC swaps on-chain. Previously, users could not swap BTC on the Bitcoin network directly within the Best Wallet app.

Swap functionality was previously limited to only EVM-compatible tokens, excluding native BTC, the most well-known cryptocurrency in the world.

From today, users can swap BTC with any other asset directly in the app, thanks to Best Wallet’s integration with Rubic. Rubic’s smart router technology hides the complications of cross-chain transactions, providing a seamless experience.

Best Wallet introduces gamification to reward user engagement

Best Wallet team seeks to boost engagement by launching a gamification system to reward users and maximize retention.

The Best Wallet Gamification System introduces a dynamic Points Engine, daily tasks, and login streaks.

Users can track their progress and be rewarded in the process. All actions are tracked server-side and updated in real time, so using Best Wallet will now feel like a joyful, dynamic experience.

Here’s how the Best Wallet Gamification System works:

Points Engine: Users now earn points for completing predefined actions (e.g. ,opening the app). The system supports flexible rules (e.g., daily limits) and securely stores point balances in the backend.

Daily Task – Home View: Users earn 10 points once per day for visiting the Home screen. A reward bottom sheet confirms the action and can be dismissed permanently.

Upcoming Streak Rewards: In the future, logging in on 7 consecutive days will grant an additional 30 bonus points. Missing a day resets the streak to 0.

Best Points Counter: A new section on the Rewards page shows each user’s current points balance, with a tooltip explaining how points are earned.

This release is intended to lay the groundwork for deeper gamified experiences like quests, leaderboards, and reward redemption in future versions.

Among other Best Wallet improvements, the app now has full Korean and Japanese language support, and crypto can be bought in previously unavailable countries thanks to the integration of the Wert on-ramp solution.

4/ Now available in 한국어 and 日本語. 🇰🇷🇯🇵 Best Wallet now supports Korean and Japanese across the entire app. Head to your Settings tab, go to Language, and select your preferred option. More translations coming soon! 🚀

📲 https://t.co/mV4V8pg1Ei — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) August 14, 2025

Upcoming Tokens feature causes a stir, Best Wallet presale is on fire

As more features are added, Best Wallet’s user base continues to expand. One of the early innovations of the app is its highly rated Upcoming Tokens tool.

It features exclusive curated lists of the best digital asset prospects, enabling users to buy at low prices before new tokens are listed on exchanges.

🚨 $MAXI is now live in Upcoming Tokens! 🚨@MaxiDoge_ is a meme coin built for traders who play hard, lift heavy, and never stop watching the charts. How to get started:

📲 Download Best Wallet

🔥 Check out $MAXI in Upcoming Tokens Join Now! 👉 https://t.co/mV4V8pg1Ei pic.twitter.com/bN11nslpq4 — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) July 29, 2025

In addition to the latest product updates to enjoy, Best Wallet’s native token is currently available to purchase in presale for $0.025475 per token. The BEST token is set to enable lower fees and exclusive features, among other exciting benefits.

However, the price increases in two-day intervals, so there’s no time to lose if you’re thinking about getting involved. The Best Wallet presale has raised $14.65 million. Newly bought BEST tokens can be staked immediately to start earning a dynamically adjusted reward currently set at 92%.

BEST tokens can be purchased directly in-app using a bank card or by swapping ETH or USDT.

Stay connected with the Best Wallet community on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Best Wallet is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Read more about the Best Wallet 2.10 app update.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.