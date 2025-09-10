Best Wallet v2.11 Launches with Fresh Transaction Tools and Solana Support

This content is provided by a sponsor

Best Wallet, the multi-chain and non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has officially launched version 2.11, now available on both iOS and Android app stores.

This update brings advanced gas controls, expanded localization with French and Italian language integration, Solana support in Upcoming Tokens, and improvements to the overall Rewards experience.

Below, we unpack why Best Wallet’s continual evolution and user-enriching features are making it a standout in the self-custody solutions market.

What’s New in Best Wallet v2.11

With the introduction of advanced gas controls, users can now speed up or cancel pending transactions, making it particularly useful for resolving stuck claim transactions. This feature is currently only available for EVM chains within multi-chain wallets.

The app has also expanded localization options, adding Italian and French language support, while Spanish and Portuguese are already on the roadmap for upcoming updates.

The new release also extends Solana functionality by allowing users to buy select Upcoming Tokens with either SOL or USDC on the Solana network.

🔥 Best Wallet v2.11 is live 🔥 More tools. More languages. Best Wallet just got upgraded. ✅ $SOL (Solana) and $USDC now accepted in Upcoming Tokens

✅ Speed up or cancel pending transactions

✅ Use Best Wallet in Italian and French Trade, transfer, and swap with more control… pic.twitter.com/Go9PHEWNkw — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) September 10, 2025

Additionally, the Rewards tab has been overhauled with a refreshed design and the addition of seven-day streak rewards, encouraging ongoing engagement from the community.

Version 2.11 builds on the progress made with the 2.10 update earlier this month, which brought full Solana chain support, enabling users to create and import wallets, swap, send, receive, and buy $SOL or Solana-based tokens.

That release also introduced cross-chain swaps for Bitcoin in multi-chain wallets, gamification features that reward users for app engagement, Japanese and Korean language support, and expanded “buy crypto” options through Wert integration in markets where Onramper is not supported.

Best Wallet Token on the Rise

Alongside the app’s continuous development, the Best Wallet Token (BEST) is gaining strong traction in its presale campaign. Currently priced at $0.025615, the token presale has already raised nearly $16 million ahead of its planned December 31, 2025 end date and subsequent exchange listings.

Designed as the utility token of the Best Wallet ecosystem, BEST provides users with trading fee discounts, staking rewards, and priority access to new cryptocurrency presales.

Best Wallet’s USP in the crypto wallet market undoubtedly comes through features such as its Upcoming Tokens section, which highlights promising projects before they reach public exchanges, and its yield farming aggregator that streamlines access to leading staking pools.

With support for more than 1,000 digital assets and advanced encryption technology powered by Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP, Best Wallet is positioning itself as a secure and feature-rich choice for investors seeking both safety and growth potential.

Available on both iOS and Android, Best Wallet continues to evolve as one of the most comprehensive platforms for managing digital assets.

Follow Best Wallet on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

