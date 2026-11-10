Avalanche (AVAX) is trading near $8.40 after a sharp reaction to major institutional news, yet the upside potential could still be extraordinary. While the recent AVAX crypto bounce has captured attention, Bill Gates Microsoft Copilot AI predicts a hypothetical but transformative catalyst could propel AVAX into a completely different valuation regime.

Copilot AI asks us to picture this scenario: The NYSE’s planned 24/7 tokenized-securities platform not only receives full regulatory approval but also launches successfully on Avalanche. This model is quickly adopted by other major global exchanges and clearinghouses.

(SOURCE: Copilot AI Predicts a Huge AVAX Crypto Move)

Within a few months, Avalanche becomes the preferred settlement and clearing layer for a significant portion of tokenized equities, ETFs, and eventually bonds across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.

Institutions start holding and staking substantial amounts of AVAX for network security, fee payments, and preferential access to high-throughput subnets. This structural demand, coupled with increased network activity and fee burns, creates a powerful feedback loop that drives the token into a prolonged price discovery phase.

AVAX Crypto Technical Analysis: Can Avalanche Reclaim $10 in November?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

AVAX remains in a longer-term downtrend on higher timeframes but has shown constructive short-term behavior following the NYSE news. Price is currently consolidating near $8.30–$8.60 after reclaiming levels that had acted as resistance in prior sessions.

Key overhead hurdles sit around $9.00–$9.50 (cluster of moving averages and recent swing highs) and then the $10.50–$12.00 zone. A sustained break and hold above $10 would improve the intermediate structure and open measured-move targets toward previous cycle highs.

On the downside, support near $7.80–$8.20 remains important; holding this area keeps the recent recovery intact. Momentum indicators have improved from oversold conditions, and volume expanded on the NYSE-driven advance, suggesting the potential for further upside if institutional flows continue.

In an extreme adoption-driven scenario, Fibonacci extensions and multi-year base projections could theoretically support significantly higher levels once the broader crypto market turns risk-on.

Even against the current subdued market backdrop, the combination of a landmark institutional partnership and the hypothetical expansion of that model leaves room for an outsized outcome by early 2027.

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How Bullish is the Recent New York Stock Exchange Avalanche Partnership Announcement?

BREAKING: Upcoming NYSE-affiliated tokenized securities platform’s core clearing and settlement layer will be built on top of Avalanche technology. Avalanche will support the platform’s clearing firm, supporting the development of infrastructure for 24/7 trading, clearing, and… pic.twitter.com/LSzeFbGegN — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) November 9, 2026

The most significant recent development is the New York Stock Exchange’s selection of Avalanche as the core ledger for clearing and settlement on its upcoming tokenized stock trading platform.

The announcement, which aims to enable round-the-clock trading and instant settlement (pending regulatory approval), triggered an immediate double-digit percentage rally in AVAX and marked one of the strongest institutional endorsements the network has received.

Additional positive momentum includes Charles Schwab adding Avalanche to its retail crypto trading offerings, continued institutional experimentation with Avalanche subnets (including products linked to major financial firms), and improving on-chain metrics such as rising DEX volumes and real-world asset activity in recent quarters.

These building blocks provide a foundation; if the NYSE initiative scales as hoped, they could compound into far greater demand for the native token.

Copilot AI Predicts an AVAX Crypto Explosion: What is the Final Prediction?

By January 1, 2027, in this over-the-top bullish scenario, Avalanche (AVAX) could reach between $95 and $140, with a stretch target above $180 if tokenized securities settlement on the network scales globally.

This remains pure speculation and entertainment, not a realistic base-case outlook. The hypothetical catalyst would require extraordinary institutional coordination, but the focus should be on real announcements, such as the NYSE using Avalanche to launch tokenized stocks.

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