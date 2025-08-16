Cardano (ADA) has been on a tear, surging more than 17% in just a few days and outperforming major names like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Since the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF was registered in Delaware, excitement has spread rapidly across the cryptocurrency community.

📊 Cardano Weekly Outlook$ADA has broken above its descending trendline and is showing strong momentum this week (+22%). If buyers can hold this breakout, the path toward higher targets looks promising. 🎯 Targets:

TP1: $1.13

TP2: $1.31

TP3: $1.54 ⚠️ Invalidation: Drop back… pic.twitter.com/HB9XsJcgKP — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) August 14, 2025

ETF Speculation Sparks Institutional Hopes

The possibility of a Grayscale Cardano ETF could mark a turning point for ADA’s institutional adoption. Crypto ETFs have become a gateway for major financial players, offering exposure to digital assets without the complexities of direct custody.

In Cardano’s case, the launch of such a product would not only bring increased legitimacy but also the regulatory framework and security that large investors demand.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Breakout Ahead

ADA is trading just below $0.94, following a sharp rally that now brings it face-to-face with a key long-term resistance level in its ascending wedge pattern.

On the daily chart, the price is pushing aggressively toward the $1 psychological mark, and with the RSI at 69, there’s still room for a sustained move higher.

Momentum remains on the bulls’ side, with the MACD holding firmly in bullish territory.

The next major test lies between $1 and $1.30 – a breakout above this zone could unlock explosive upside.

From there, the next bullish targets to watch in 2025 are $3.10, $5, and even $10 over the longer term, as ADA continues to gain traction in the altcoin rotation.

Can ADA Really 100x?

A 100x move from current levels would take Cardano (ADA) above $90, pushing it into uncharted territory and rewriting the rules of what’s possible in crypto.

While that level may seem distant now, it’s not out of reach over a multi-year horizon – especially if a perfect mix of institutional adoption, retail inflows, and a multi-trillion-dollar market cap unfolds in the next cycle.

Cardano’s expanding utility, ecosystem growth, and rising on-chain activity position it well for the long haul.

For now, the more immediate focus is on breaking through key multi-year resistance zones, which could set the stage for exponential gains in the years ahead.

