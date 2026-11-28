Binance will reinvest cash dividends on three tokenized stock products into additional units, the exchange said in a post on its Binance Announcements Telegram channel on November 27, 2026.

The pass-through covers bStocks products on SKHYB, GSB and ZMB, tracking SK hynix Inc. (SKHY), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) and Zoom Communications, Inc (ZM). Eligible users will not receive the money as a payout: Binance will reinvest the net dividend, after applicable withholding taxes, fees, costs and other deductions, into additional units or fractions of the same underlying security. The dividend amount per share, the eligibility criteria and the exact distribution and reinvestment dates were not stated in the announcement, which referred readers to a “Learn more here” link for details.

Binance said in the announcement: “Binance will support SK hynix Inc. (SKHY), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) and Zoom Communications, Inc (ZM) via bStocks for SKHYB, GSB and ZMB holders.”

bStocks reached $1B AUM in its first 30 days

The dividend support marks the next stage in the build-out of the bStocks program, which reached $1 billion in assets under management within 30 days of launch, Coinspeaker reported in July 2026, with Anchorage joining the tokenized stocks network. Corporate actions like dividends are a feature tokenized-stock products need before they can pass as functional equity proxies rather than speculative wrappers.

The mechanism mirrors the dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) that traditional brokerages have long offered, in which dividends buy more shares rather than landing as cash. Applied to tokenized equities, it makes the bStocks units behave one step closer to holding the underlying stock: the position compounds automatically and no cash has to be routed back through the exchange.

Goldman Sachs and Zoom are US-listed names, while SK hynix is a non-US-listed Korean memory-chip giant.

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