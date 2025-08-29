Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Staking ETF Filing Revealed – Institutional Capital Is About to Flood In

This content is provided by a sponsor

Binance Coin (BNB) is once again in the spotlight after REX Shares and Osprey Funds filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a BNB staking exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The filing, submitted under an N-1A form, signals a potential wave of institutional adoption that could dramatically shift the trajectory of BNB’s price.

BNB Staking ETF: A Game-Changer

According to the filing, the proposed fund will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange and aims to “stake all its Reference Asset [BNB] holdings.”

While no more than 15% of the fund’s net assets will be considered illiquid, REX Advisers expects that a “significant amount of the Fund’s assets” will ultimately be staked due to the current seven-day unbonding period.

Anchorage Digital Bank will serve as custodian for the fund’s crypto holdings, while US Bank will handle traditional assets.

BNB Price Prediction: Bullish Channel Points to $1,500 – $2,500 Breakout Path

BNB is currently trading near $857, pressing up against the upper boundary of a long-term ascending channel that has held since early 2024.

The RSI is stable at 54.7, signaling healthy consolidation with room to run, while the MACD is showing signs of flattening, hinting at a potential bullish crossover in the coming weeks.

If BNB breaks above its current range and reclaims the $900–$1,000 zone, momentum could build quickly.

The next major target sits at $1,500, which would mark a +75% gain from current levels.

If this level is cleared, the path opens up to $2,500, a +190% move from today’s price.

With Binance expanding globally and increasing adoption of BNB-based products, this breakout setup positions BNB as one of the top large-cap tokens to watch in this cycle.

Floodgates for Capital Inflows in BNB?

The filing of a BNB staking ETF marks a pivotal moment for Binance Coin, potentially unlocking unprecedented access to institutional capital.

If approved, the BNB staking ETF could act as a powerful catalyst for price growth, aligning with the bullish technical outlook, sending BNB toward its next major rally.

BNB Sets the Stage for a Rally – But $HYPER Is Flipping the Whole Narrative

As BNB pushes toward new highs, a different narrative is gaining momentum – one that could reshape the entire Bitcoin ecosystem.

Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – a first-of-its-kind Bitcoin Layer-2 that’s already raised over $12.6 million in its explosive presale.

What makes it different?

It’s built using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – meaning Solana-level speed and fees are coming to Bitcoin, for the first time ever.

That means meme coins, DeFi tokens, and NFTs can now live directly on Bitcoin.

No more waiting hours or paying $20+ per transaction.

And with early backers already piling in, this could be one of the most important early-stage entries in the next wave of Bitcoin utility.

To buy $HYPER, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap your existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the purchase.

