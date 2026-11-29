Binance said on Saturday it won in-principle approval from Bhutan’s Gelephu Central Bank to build a regulated Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City, weeks after a $6.3 billion hack.

The approval plants the world’s largest crypto exchange in a special economic zone built to fast-track crypto licensing, and it opens the first visible front of an expansion push the company says will take it into five more Asian markets next year.

An approval, but not yet a license

Binance announced the approval on November 28, alongside a cooperation agreement signed with Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) at Binance Blockchain Week 2026. The agreement sets out plans for GMC, a special economic zone in southern Bhutan, to serve as a regional base for Binance’s Asian customers, with a regional centre of excellence supporting the company’s broader operations in the region.

An in-principle approval is a conditional green light from a regulator, not a full license: no regulated activities may begin until the applicant meets the stated conditions. Binance’s own release is explicit that it must first satisfy the conditions set by GCB and complete the remaining regulatory requirements before any regulated activity can begin. Once converted, it would add to the 15 operating licenses Binance already holds.

SB Seker, who heads Binance’s Asia-Pacific unit, called the approval “a strategic decision that reflects Binance’s commitment to operating within clear, progressive regulatory frameworks” and “an important validation of GMC’s approach to digital asset regulation, one that protects users while enabling innovation.”

Five Asian markets in the pipeline

The Bhutan hub is part of a wider push into a region Binance already treats as a priority. Seker told Reuters the exchange has “ongoing conversations with at least five or six markets… three of which are in quite mature stages,” with expansion into five Asian markets planned next year.

That push follows the exchange’s hardest month. In October, a security breach that US authorities have linked to North Korea resulted in $6.3 billion being stolen from the platform and stopped all users from making withdrawals for two days. Binance said this week it has finished recovering its withdrawal systems and can cover the losses without raising fresh funds, according to Seker’s remarks to Reuters.

Binance, which claims more than 300 million users across 100-plus countries, has kept building through the recovery, including a rebalancing of its SAFU user-protection fund, and the Bhutan partnership includes local hiring and investment in digital-asset capabilities and talent.

Why a Himalayan valley, and not Singapore

GMC, a special economic zone designed to give digital-asset businesses a streamlined regulatory environment, has been assembling the pieces of this pitch for two years. The zone reportedly recognized Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB as part of its strategic reserves in January 2025. In May 2025, Binance and Bhutan’s government launched a national tourism payment system powered by Binance Pay, which by late 2026 supported more than 100 crypto assets and had grown past 1,000 accepting merchants.

In May 2026, GMC launched a fast-track licensing framework offering accelerated pathways for crypto and fintech firms that already hold a license in Singapore, Hong Kong or Abu Dhabi. Then, reportedly on November 2, a royal decree elevated the Gelephu Financial Services Office into the full Gelephu Central Bank, the regulator that has now issued Binance’s approval. Jigdrel Singay, a GMC board director, made the limits clear in May: a license from another hub does not carry over, and every firm still needs authorization under the zone’s own rules.

Singay said the deal is a milestone for what Bhutan is building: “We want them to build real operations, create meaningful jobs, develop talent and transfer capabilities that remain in the country over the long term.”

Two other firms active in the region, BTSE Bhutan and Ceffu, have also secured either in-principle or full licenses, making Binance the zone’s highest-profile catch so far.

The next step is the full license: Binance has to meet the Gelephu Central Bank’s conditions before any regulated activity starts in the zone, and it aims to enter five more Asian markets next year.

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