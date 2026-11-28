Binance is returning 7,500 Bitcoin (BTC) from its user-protection fund to its treasury and routing $500 million in USDC into the reserve, the exchange said in a November 28, 2026 update.

The fund is the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), Binance’s emergency insurance reserve. The two legs are internal transfers between the exchange’s own wallets. “No BTC will be sold or traded on the market,” Binance said in the notice, an assurance aimed at traders who watch exchange wallets for signs of selling pressure.

The 7,500 BTC being pulled out is half of the 15,000 BTC the fund held after a conversion completed in February 2026, when Binance finished swapping its entire stablecoin reserve into Bitcoin over 30 days. Binance said the rebalancing satisfies a regulatory requirement, but the notice did not name the rule. The exchange also said a heavier stablecoin weighting makes the reserve steadier and quicker to deploy when needed.

Wallet trackers have read large movements of Binance’s Bitcoin reserves as market signals before. This one, the exchange says, is a bookkeeping entry.

The fund sits inside a regulated structure

SAFU continues to be held and managed by Nest Clearing and Custody Limited, Binance said. According to Binance’s support pages, some of the fund doubles as regulatory capital for its business in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), where Binance was approved as a Recognised Clearing House in December 2025 with permission to provide custody and central securities depository services.

The shift reportedly partly reverses an April 2024 decision to hold the entire fund in USDC, made so that a dollar-pegged holding would keep the fund’s value steady at about $1 billion. Under a policy reported in January 2026, Binance pledged to refill SAFU to $1 billion whenever market moves drag it under $800 million. The new notice repeats that commitment and gives no fixed target for how much of the fund stays in stablecoins.

The move comes two days after Binance fully lifted the withdrawal suspension that followed its October 29, 2026 security breach. Binance named SAFU as one of three sources covering assets hit by the breach, alongside part of its futures insurance reserves and corporate treasury money. On October 31 the exchange said it had earmarked more than $6.34 billion of company funds and replaced about 90% of affected assets. A November 12 statement declared affected user assets covered and published a proof-of-reserves snapshot spanning 198 tokens.

Binance established SAFU in July 2018 as an emergency insurance fund, originally seeded with a share of trading fees, and users have 90 days from an eligible loss to file claims.

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