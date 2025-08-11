Bitcoin Poised for $130K ATH, While HYPER Set to Surge as Lightning-Fast Layer 2, Hits $8.5M

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin is headed back to test new all-time highs after reclaiming $120k, with bulls eyeing $130k on the back of favorable policy and macro tailwinds.

But here’s why new crypto token Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) could be the best way to play the Bitcoin upside.

If you don’t already know, Bitcoin Hyper is building the fastest-ever Layer 2 for Bitcoin, and investors are liking what they see.

The ICO has passed $8.3 million. HYPER is accelerating toward $8.5 and will soon enough hit $10 million, as the crypto market starts to glow red hot.

The Genius Act, which has set stablecoins free in the US, and now the executive order signed by President Trump last week to allow alternative assets like crypto to be held in 401(k) retirement plans, are lighting up the market, which is great news for Bitcoin Hyper.

While Bitcoin is already the uncontested leading store of value proposition in the crypto sector, its use cases are about to be massively expanded by the HYPER Layer 2, which utilizes the Solana Virtual Machine to deliver super-fast transaction times for Bitcoin.

As a store of value akin to digital gold, Bitcoin has a pretty solid use case right there. But old hands will recall that Bitcoin’s primary goal is to be digital cash. Yet slow transaction speeds have been a major roadblock to realizing its cash mission. Not anymore.

Bitcoin Hyper: Building the Bridge to Bitcoin’s Future

Bitcoin Hyper taps the speed of Solana by bridging between the Bitcoin base layer and its unique Layer 2 solution. BTC is locked on one end of the bridge to release a wrapped version of Bitcoin at the other end by deploying the ecosystem’s minting mechanism.

The wrapped BTC can then power the applications built on Bitcoin Hyper, leveraging the full cost-efficiency and speed Solana dApp users have become accustomed to.

Redeeming BTC is just as straightforward as minting wrapped BTC – burning the wrapped version triggers the release of the original BTC on the main network base layer.

HYPER bulls will be pleased to know that development of the Layer 2 solution is running ahead of schedule. In its latest update, the dev team has confirmed that Bitcoin Hyper is now running Solana programs natively on its rollup architecture:

“Developers can write, deploy, and interact with contracts using the standard Solana CLI, powered by a custom SVM runtime designed specifically for Bitcoin’s execution layer. There’s no simulation or patchwork compatibility here – this is real SVM execution on a Bitcoin-anchored rollup.”

Bitcoin and HYPER Set to Gain from a $1.2 Trillion Liquidity Surge

Trump’s executive order on 401(k) plans is exciting news for crypto adoption at the asset class level. 401(k) pension plans amount to a $12.2 trillion sector, so only a 10% allocation would equate to a $1.2 trillion boost to the $4 trillion cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Add this buying pressure to the record-breaking launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs, the billions flowing into Bitcoin treasury companies, the opaque stockpiling by sovereigns and institutions, and this is a demand shock for the ages. Bitcoin touching $250k by year’s end is a realistic prospect.

All this means that projects deeply embedded in the Bitcoin ecosystem, like Bitcoin Hyper, are topline beneficiaries.

Yet alongside policy wins and the macro and geopolitical background that plays into Bitcoin’s diversification strengths, notwithstanding the correlation with stocks that can kick in at times of high market stress, there’s the factor of adoption demand generated by weak local fiat currencies.

Stablecoins provide one solution to living in a country where the currency is basically a shitcoin. But the problem with stablecoins is in the name – they are valued at 1:1 to the underlying fiat, usually the US dollar, so they can’t be valued more highly than the dollar value they are pegged to. Not so with Bitcoin.

Yes, there is the volatility issue with holding Bitcoin and other ‘normal’ crypto, yet Bitcoin volatility has been falling, and the price continues to trend higher.

Why Developments in Bolivia Could Spark a Boom in Bitcoin Hyper dApps

The increased adoption of stablecoins and crypto like Bitcoin is playing out in places like Bolivia, where 25% inflation is debasing the local currency, positing revolutionary implications for consumers and businesses.

In Bolivia, where crypto was legalised a year ago, US dollars can only be accessed via the black market, which makes dollar-pegged stablecoins increasingly popular.

But in addition to the rising prevalence of stablecoins like Tether (USDT), Bitcoin is also being used to pay for both large and small items.

Importers are turning to Bitcoin, despite the volatility risks, and a significant uptick in consumers using Bitcoin to pay for small everyday purchases like a cup of coffee is taking place.

Necessity is forcing adoption. Bloomberg spoke to one coffee shop owner who explained his acceptance of Bitcoin (satoshis) as a way of protecting the value of his savings and a way of saying ‘up yours’ to the bureaucracy. Most pay for their coffee with the local currency, the bolivianos, but a growing number are choosing Bitcoin, as Bloomberg reports:

“I’m not the only one using Bitcoin,” Salas said in an interview. “There’s a barbershop over there and a gym that also accepts satoshis.”

Salas says doing business with crypto isn’t just a practical move, it’s also a form of rebellion.

“For me, it’s a way to preserve the value of my savings, but also a way to go against the system, against bureaucracy,” he said.

When Bitcoin Hyper goes live, expect it to see mass adoption in places like Bolivia as devs build dApps for consumers. The lengthening list of countries with fiat currencies in the doldrums, from Nigeria and Indonesia to Iran and Lebanon, to name but a few, adds up to a huge total addressable market for Bitcoin Hyper.

$110,000 Bitcoin Hyper Purchase Signals Whales Know What’s Ahead

Three days ago one whale bought $110,000 worth of HYPER token with 25.73 ETH in a strong signal that Bitcoin Hyper token could be the next crypto to explode.

Buying coins in presale periods prior to their listing on decentralized and centralized exchanges is the savvy way to lock-in alpha returns.

Because of the uneven spread of market knowledge, those in the know can get in ahead of the crowd and be in pole position to rack up gains. What\’s more, strong utility coins like HYPER have the fundamentals to sustain substantial value reratings in a way that meme coins and other fly-by-night crypto cannot.

Perhaps that whale watched YouTuber Aiden Crypto’s recent video praising Bitcoin Hyper’s innovative scaling approach. He told his 337,000 subscribers that the HYPER token could be in line for 1,000x gains. In other words, a $1,000 investment could turn you into an overnight millionaire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper at Presale for Maximum Advantage

Highly praised Web3 noncustodial wallet Best Wallet recently became a WalletConnect-certified product, validating its ease of use, security, and top-notch tech. Best Wallet (BEST) features HYPER under the Upcoming Tokens area of the app.

You can buy directly within Best Wallet for the optimum claiming and management experience. Claiming begins at the end of the presale at the token generation event. Best Wallet is available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Alternatively, join the presale by connecting your crypto wallet at the Bitcoin Hyper website. Payment methods accepted are: SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a bank card.

Keep in touch with the community on Telegram and X.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Token

