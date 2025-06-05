This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has demonstrated impressive resilience, rising nearly 11% over the past 30 days, despite the broader crypto market’s struggles with consolidation following Bitcoin’s all-time high at $ 111,000.

According to Bitcoin Cash Explorer, BCH’s transaction rate hit a new all-time high of 3.6 this Wednesday. This surge in on-chain activity signals increasing user engagement and liquidity on the BCH blockchain.

A higher transaction rate often correlates with growing adoption and utility, both of which are key long-term price drivers.

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: Signs Point to Strength

On the 12-hour BCH/USDT chart, BCH broke out of a descending wedge pattern in March — a classic reversal formation.

The breakout was followed by steady upward price action, suggesting the move has strong momentum behind it.

The price is currently holding above an ascending trendline that has provided consistent support since early April. This suggests bullish structure remains intact unless price breaks below $390.

The RSI sits in neutral territory, slightly below 50, indicating that BCH is not overbought, leaving room for potential upward movement.

There’s no bearish divergence visible, and as long as RSI maintains above 40, momentum remains favorable.

Further, the MACD line is slightly below the signal line, and the histogram shows a shallow dip into negative territory. This suggests weak bullish momentum.

If the ascending trendline holds, BCH can test $430 – local highs from early May. The next target could be $470, which aligns with the upper horizontal resistance zone from the previous failed breakout in late February.

An extended target will be $510 – a clean break past this would mark a higher high and likely trigger fresh FOMO, setting sights on $600 by late June if momentum continues.

As BCH Pushes Higher, $SUBBD Leverages AI for Growth

While BCH pushes towards $500 and even higher prices, SUBBD ($SUBBD) — an AI-powered, Web3 token designed to revolutionize the $85 billion subscription-based content industry — has raised a whopping $605K in its ongoing presale with just two hours until the next price increase.

Built to empower both creators and fans, $SUBBD introduces a dynamic, tokenized ecosystem that enhances engagement, monetization, and exclusive access through smart staking, discounts, and AI-driven tools.

Holding $SUBBD unlocks premium content that is curated and enriched by AI, providing a personalized and immersive experience.

Fans who stake their tokens gain access to VIP perks such as behind-the-scenes content, livestreams, and platform credits.

The more $SUBBD you hold, the greater the discounts you receive on subscriptions and content purchases.

Engaging with the platform also allows users to earn experience points (XP), bonuses, and additional rewards, fostering a gamified, rewarding ecosystem.

To participate in the $SUBBD presale, visit the official SUBBD website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

Simply swap crypto or use a card to complete the transaction.



