Bitcoin Climbs Back to $117K, Bitcoin Hyper, the Speediest Layer-2, Sees Whale Influx and Approaches $8M

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $117,000 mark before easing to $116,000 after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing crypto to be included in 401(k) retirement plans – a move that sent digital asset prices surging.

At the same time, Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), saw its presale vault toward $8 million after a single whale buy injected fresh capital – a clear signal that deep-pocketed investors are moving in.

Built to make Bitcoin programmable through the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) while preserving its base-layer security, Bitcoin Hyper aims to unlock a new era of BTC-powered DeFi, gaming, and on-chain applications.

HYPER token is currently priced at $0.012575, but that rate will rise automatically when the 24-hour countdown on the current round ends.

Crypto’s Next Catalyst? $8.7 Trillion in 401(k) Assets Could Power Bitcoin Hyper

The GENIUS Act, passed into law last month, provided long-awaited clarity for stablecoins. It established guardrails for issuance, reserves, and redemption rights. That certainty is a major win for the entire sector, as it removes regulatory gray areas that have kept institutions cautious.

Now, President Trump’s newly signed Executive Order on Thursday goes a step further, giving the green light for 401(k) plans to invest in crypto.

According to the latest Investment Company Institute data, Americans held $12.2 trillion in employer-based defined contribution plans as of the end of Q1 2025, with $8.7 trillion of that in 401(k)s.

This means that even a modest allocation of 1% to 5% by major retirement providers could unleash a steady stream of long-term capital into crypto – far different from speculative retail flows, as 401(k) contributions are made automatically with every paycheck.

The market reacted instantly, with the collective valuation of digital assets climbing to $3.97 trillion in the past 24 hours, up 2.7%, while daily trading volume surged to $162 billion, per CoinGecko data.

Bitcoin remains the prime target for institutional flows, with ETF demand and corporate purchases fueling its six-figure valuation this year. This backdrop is exactly why analysts such as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee maintain his forecast for BTC to hit between $200,000 and $250,000 before year-end.

And as the market turns more bullish, it isn’t just Bitcoin attracting capital – its soon-to-launch, fastest-ever Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper, is also pulling in investor dollars at speed.

Bitcoin Hyper Combines Solana’s Speed with Bitcoin’s Security to Open New BTC Markets

Bitcoin Hyper is closing in on $8 million in total funding as investors increasingly view it as a key catalyst for Bitcoin’s next price leg higher.

It’s the first project to combine Solana-level speed with Bitcoin’s unmatched security, and that pairing excites those who believe Bitcoin can evolve beyond a simple store of value.

The system works through a bridge that allows Bitcoin to be used across applications that its base layer could never support on its own. BTC is locked in the bridge; in return, a wrapped version is minted inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. This wrapped BTC can move across and interact with applications built for Bitcoin Hyper with the same speed and cost-efficiency seen in Solana’s own dApps.

In effect, Bitcoin Hyper acts like a Solana Layer-2 anchored by Bitcoin’s base layer. No wrapped BTC can exist without a real BTC locked in the bridge, and redeeming it is just as simple: burning the wrapped version releases the original BTC back to the main network.

This setup expands Bitcoin’s use cases dramatically. Each BTC can represent a more versatile, programmable version of itself inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. BTC can finally expand its use cases across DeFi, RWAs, gaming, NFTs, and more – all with the speed of Solana and the security of Bitcoin, blending the best of both worlds.

Major Milestone: Bitcoin Hyper Delivers Full SVM Execution on Bitcoin Layer-2

On Wednesday, the team confirmed running Solana programs natively on its rollup architecture. Developers can now write, deploy, and interact with contracts using the standard Solana CLI – powered by a custom SVM runtime built specifically for Bitcoin’s execution layer.

Unlike other Layer-2s that rely on simulation or patched compatibility, this is true SVM execution on a Bitcoin-anchored rollup, with full support for commands like “solana program deploy,” “solana call,” “solana logs,” and “solana config get.”

This unlocks a new level of capability for developers: the ability to build and run SVM dApps using familiar tools, while leveraging Bitcoin’s unmatched security without trusted parties, federated multisigs, or traditional bridges.

With this update, Bitcoin Hyper’s app layer is starting to take shape. Next, the team will focus on refining the developer experience, improving error visibility, and adding support for more advanced Solana instructions.

Big Wallets, Big Names, and Big Money Back HYPER’s Dual-Token Approach

As a show of early conviction in Bitcoin Hyper, in a single buy a whale snapped up 7.7 million HYPER, which is worth roughly $100,000.

Moves like this often signal strong belief in a project’s upside, especially when they happen during the presale phase.

Analysts closely track large holders because they’re often institutions or high-net-worth investors with deeper insight into a project’s potential. This kind of early positioning suggests the whale sees Bitcoin Hyper as a serious long-term play.

Yet, that whale money is not alone in backing that view. Respected crypto education platform 99Bitcoins, with over 724,000 subscribers on YouTube, recently reviewed the project, calling it a potential “1,000x” opportunity.

Meanwhile, leading Web3 noncustodial and recently WalletConnect-certified wallet Best Wallet (BEST) has listed HYPER in its Upcoming Tokens tool – a feature popular for flagging high-potential plays before broader exposure.

HYPER is the native token of Bitcoin Hyper and in its dual-token economy, BTC serves as the medium of exchange within dApps, while HYPER is the gas currency that powers transaction fees, smart contract execution, and dApp interactions on Layer-2.

In other words, while BTC gains an expanded role through Bitcoin Hyper, HYPER works overtime as the fuel that keeps trade and activity flowing within that ecosystem.

Lock In HYPER at Presale Prices Before the Next Stage Begins

The Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem is still in its infancy and early backers know the potential upside, which is why they’re committing now.

Every future HYPER token will be fueled by demand from the dApps and ongoing development within Bitcoin Hyper, the only Layer-2 that blends the best of Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s speed.

If you see the scale of what’s coming, now is the moment to secure HYPER at its current presale rate before the funding campaign closes. While Bitcoin Hyper hasn’t disclosed its hard cap publicly, every presale has a target – once it’s hit, the low price per token is gone for good.

Join the presale through the Bitcoin Hyper website. Tokens can be purchased using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

As mentioned, Bitcoin Hyper is listed under Upcoming Tokens in Best Wallet, which is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Token

