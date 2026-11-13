Bitcoin (BTC) demand is showing signs of weakness as miners move more coins to cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoQuant recorded 2,077 BTC in miner-to-exchange transfers on November 10, approximately 16 times the 30-day daily average of 127 BTC. The move comes as Bitcoin struggles to regain momentum and the network approaches an estimated 8% reduction in mining difficulty.

The latest figures raise concerns about potential selling pressure, particularly as demand indicators weaken across spot and derivatives markets.

Meanwhile, miners could soon receive some relief from lower network difficulty.

Bitcoin's Rebound Fades as Spot Demand Weakens and Miner Flows Surge “Leverage is being unwound, but spot demand has not recovered sustainably.” – By @xwinfinance pic.twitter.com/n03axjQKqt — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) November 13, 2026

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Antpool Sends 2,077 BTC to Exchanges in Biggest Miner Transfer Since February

The 2,077 BTC transfer marked the largest daily miner-to-exchange movement since February 2026, according to CryptoQuant. Around 97% of the transferred Bitcoin came from Antpool, one of the network’s largest mining pools.

The movement represents a significant increase compared with the 30-day average of 127 BTC. Miners often transfer Bitcoin to exchanges when they need to liquidate holdings to cover electricity bills, equipment costs and other operating expenses.

However, CryptoQuant’s Miner to Exchange Flow indicator tracks transfers rather than completed sales. Miners can also move coins for treasury management or other operational reasons.

The latest activity therefore signals a potential increase in available selling supply, rather than confirmation that 2,077 BTC entered the market as sell orders.

Bitcoin Demand Dries Up as Spot Buyers Retreat and Futures Selling Intensifies

Miner transfers are adding to concerns about an already fragile market. CryptoQuant’s 30-day demand-growth indicators showed negative readings across both spot and perpetual futures markets.

Spot demand stood at approximately -280,000 BTC, while perpetual futures demand reached around -82,000 BTC. Combined, the indicators produced a negative reading of approximately 362,000 BTC.

These figures point to deteriorating demand conditions. Spot demand is particularly important because it reflects activity in the underlying Bitcoin market, while perpetual futures activity provides insight into speculative positioning.

The negative readings suggest that buying activity has struggled to absorb available supply. If miners continue transferring Bitcoin to exchanges while spot demand remains weak, the market could face additional downward pressure.

However, these indicators measure changes in estimated demand, not a direct count of Bitcoin sold by investors.

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Bitcoin’s next difficulty adjustment, expected around 14 November at block 975,744, may drop by roughly 8.4% after average block times rose to 655 seconds. The protocol reduces difficulty every 2,016 blocks (about two weeks) to maintain a 10-minute target; slower production eases mining and may boost BTC yield per unit of power.

This could aid miners amid weak prices and tight margins, but profitability still depends on electricity costs, hardware efficiency, fees and BTC value.

What Comes Next for Bitcoin? $69,000 Level Is Under Pressure

Bitcoin is trading near $69,200 after another sharp daily decline. The chart shows that BTC has broken below the $75,000–$76,000 support zone, which now represents an important resistance area. The immediate level to watch is around $69,000.

A sustained break below it could expose the $64,000–$65,000 support area, followed by $60,000. On the upside, Bitcoin would need to reclaim $75,000 to signal a potential recovery and improve its short-term outlook.

Bitcoin faces several challenges heading into the next difficulty adjustment. The increase in miner-to-exchange transfers, combined with negative demand indicators, suggests that the market is struggling to attract sufficient buying interest.

Still, the Antpool transfers should not be interpreted as proof of widespread miner capitulation. The data identifies a large movement from one mining pool, but does not establish that the coins were sold.

The upcoming difficulty reduction could improve mining conditions and help struggling operators manage their costs. However, it is unlikely to resolve the broader weakness in Bitcoin demand.

Investors will be watching whether exchange transfers translate into actual selling and whether spot-market buyers return. A recovery in demand would help absorb additional supply and provide a stronger foundation for Bitcoin’s next move.

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