Bitcoin Falls 20%, This Coin Surges 250%

This content is provided by a sponsor

Markets are shifting fast. As Bitcoin stumbles and falls by roughly 20% this week, attention is turning toward alternative cryptocurrencies. One new DeFi token priced near $0.035 is showing a sharp surge, and many investors believe now could be the moment to position for growth before the next cycle kicks in.

Bitcoin Price Movement

Bitcoin currently trades around $84,000 with a market cap above $1.6 trillion. Bitcoin’s drop from its recent highs has raised red flags in the crypto community. Analysts point out that breakers near the $88,000 to $90,000 zone remain firmly in place. Each attempt to push higher meets stiff resistance and suggests bulls may be losing steam.

Support around $83,000 is now critical. If BTC loses that floor, some models show a drop toward the $78,000 mark or even lower. With a price pull-back of about 20% in a short span, the risk of further downside is rising. Because Bitcoin’s market cap is so large, strong percentage gains are harder to achieve compared with smaller altcoins. Many growth-focused investors now look for what crypto to buy beyond the big-cap names.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Movement

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed for transparency, yield, and stability. In the Peer to Contract model, users deposit assets into a shared liquidity pool and receive mtTokens. These tokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest, giving depositors a clear APY without relying on inflated emissions.

The borrowing side uses Loan to Value rules, with dynamic rates based on utilization. If the pool is full, rates remain low to attract borrowers. When liquidity tightens, rates climb and help drive repayments. Liquidations are triggered when collateral value drops too far, allowing liquidators to repay debt and capture discounted collateral.

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed via its official X account that V1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, and that Halborn Security is reviewing its contracts. That gives the project a clear timeline.

Strong Presale Demand Signals Growing Interest

MUTM’s presale began at $0.01 and has climbed to around $0.035 as demand accelerated. The project has raised about $18.9 million and attracted over 18,200 holders. Roughly 805 million tokens have been sold so far. Of the total 4 billion token supply, about 45.5% is allocated to the presale (1.82 billion tokens). Phase 6 is already more than 90% allocated.

That rise from $0.01 to $0.035 marks a 250% growth during the presale. With only a small portion of the current stage remaining, many investors view this as a final chance to join before the next price step. The combination of strong demand and limited supply creates urgency.

Building for the Long-Term

Mutuum Finance isn’t just about yield today; it’s designed for growth tomorrow. The roadmap includes launching a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by over-collateralized positions within the protocol. Further, the protocol is preparing to deploy on Layer 2 networks to scale user numbers and reduce fees.

On the infrastructure side, Mutuum Finance plans to use Chainlink oracles and fallback data sources to ensure accurate pricing and safe liquidations. Oracles are a key component for trust and security in DeFi protocols. Analysts view these features as crucial for long-term success because they reduce systemic risk.

Security has also been taken seriously. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score and launched a $50,000 bug bounty program. These steps build confidence among investors seeking the best crypto to invest in with real yield and low early-stage risk.

Why This Might Be the Time to Act

With Bitcoin under pressure and large caps showing signs of slowing, many investors are rotating capital toward early-stage DeFi tokens with higher growth potential. Mutuum Finance is getting attention because it combines developing utility, yield structure, strong security, activating presale demand, and a clear launch path.

At $0.035, the entry point is still low compared with most tokens that have already been listed and moved beyond their early phases. If the protocol launches successfully and gains traction, the token’s upside may dwarf what larger-cap assets can offer in the next cycle.

Bitcoin’s drop has raised questions about the strength of large-cap cryptos in the current environment. For investors looking for more growth potential, the question of what crypto to buy now leads naturally to early-stage DeFi crypto projects like MUTM. With the presale nearing full allocation and key protocol steps scheduled for Q4 2025, the odds of missing a major early entry are rising fast.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.