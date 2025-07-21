Bitcoin Heads to Helsinki: BTCHEL 2025 Conference Set for August 15-16

This content is provided by a sponsor

This summer, Finland’s capital will take center stage for Bitcoin discussions as BTCHEL 2025 – the first major Bitcoin-focused conference in the Nordics – lands in Helsinki.

Scheduled for August 15-16, the event will gather some of the most prominent names in the global Bitcoin scene for two days of in-depth talks, expert panels, and community networking at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo.

Event Details

Location: Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, Helsinki

Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, Helsinki Dates: August 15–16, 2025

August 15–16, 2025 Who Should Attend: Investors, tech innovators, miners, regulators, and Bitcoin enthusiasts

Investors, tech innovators, miners, regulators, and Bitcoin enthusiasts Speaker Lineup: Mikko Hyppönen, Jeff Booth, Adam Back, Martti Malmi, Peter Todd

Mikko Hyppönen, Jeff Booth, Adam Back, Martti Malmi, Peter Todd Key Topics: Bitcoin mining, decentralized communities, and financial sovereignty

Bitcoin mining, decentralized communities, and financial sovereignty Why Finland? A hub of technical expertise, strong mining infrastructure, and a legacy of decentralization leadership

What Is BTCHEL?

BTCHEL – short for Bitcoin Helsinki – is an independent, Bitcoin-only conference aimed at strengthening understanding and collaboration in the Nordic region. With a target attendance of around 1,200 people, the event aims to foster deep conversations about Bitcoin’s role in finance, policy, and society.

International voices like cybersecurity veteran Mikko Hyppönen, investor and author Jeff Booth, and legendary developer Martti Malmi – who once worked directly with Satoshi Nakamoto – will headline a rich program of talks and sessions.

Why Attend BTCHEL as an Investor?

“Bitcoin is the seventh-largest asset class globally, yet many still don’t fully grasp its significance.” – Remu Karhulahti, BTCHEL Organizer & CEO.

For retail and institutional investors alike, BTCHEL offers a rare opportunity to explore Bitcoin from every angle in a setting that prioritizes clarity, depth, and integrity. Unlike many crypto events, BTCHEL intentionally avoids altcoin coverage to maintain a focused and unbiased learning environment.

Participants will gain insights into the economic, technological, and regulatory aspects of Bitcoin – knowledge that’s difficult to piece together through online research alone.

Why Finland Is the Right Fit

Finland boasts a robust Bitcoin infrastructure, including one of the highest concentrations of Bitcoin nodes globally, a dependable energy grid, and a thriving tech community. It’s also the home of Martti Malmi, one of Bitcoin’s earliest developers and a pioneer of the movement’s Finnish roots.

Expo & Community Features

In addition to the speaker sessions, BTCHEL will host an expansive expo hall featuring both international companies and local Finnish startups innovating in the Bitcoin space. Expect to see investment tools, hardware providers, educational platforms, and more. Sijoittaja.fi will also be present with a dedicated booth and speaking slot.

Tickets are now available at: https://btchel.com/tickets/

