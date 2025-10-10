Bitcoin Hyper Hits $23M Milestone as Investors Add $1M More – Final 28 Hours to Join

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 on the market, has just crossed the $23 million mark in total presale funding, locking in yet another milestone for the project.

It took only three days to move from $22 million to $23 million, a full $1 million jump fueled by a mix of whale activity and retail capital rushing in before the next price adjustment.

The initial breakout came from deep-pocketed wallets that poured $3.3 million into the project within a single week. Now retail buyers appear to be closing the gap, mirroring the same plays that early smart-money investors made in the last few rounds.

HYPER is caught up in the ‘debasement trade’ that is sweeping Wall Street. Fiat money is losing its shine as gold rockets past $4,000 to register new all-time highs on a daily basis.

Digital gold Bitcoin has printed new highs for the same reason. As Dedollarization takes hold, Bitcoin Hyper is increasingly being seen by those in the know as a possible multi-billion dollar opportunity to boost Bitcoin’s adoption as digital cash, as well as a store of value to protect against US dollar debasement by a US government hooked on debt issuance.

With these macro tailwinds in mind, are high for Bitcoin Hyper, not only for its potential influence on BTC demand, but also for the hybrid applications being developed within its ecosystem. The project is designed to combine the best of both worlds in crypto by integrating speed, scalability, and security.

The current presale round remains open with 28 hours left to acquire HYPER at $0.013095 per token before the next price increase.

Whale Buying Sparks Retail Rush Into Bitcoin Hyper

Since September 29, 11 days ago at the time of writing, Bitcoin Hyper has pulled in about $4.3 million in new funding.

A major slice of that came from a single whale wallet that scooped up 62.2 million HYPER tokens, worth around $833,000 at the time – nearly 19% of the total raised during that short window.

That same wallet began accumulating last weekend with an initial 42.2 million HYPER purchase, followed by another 20 million on Monday.

Following the whale interventions the spotlight has shifted to retail investors, who appear to have driven the $1 million increase from Tuesday to Friday. Many seem to be taking the whale’s earlier move as a signal of smart-money positioning.

It’s not an unreasonable conclusion when considering that deep-pocketed buyers often have better insight and early access to information that smaller traders rarely get. So when a single entity – possibly a high-net-worth individual or even an institutional desk – buys that aggressively, retail tends to follow the trail.

The big advantage for retail is that they’re entering at this early stage, effectively sitting in the same position as the whale that accumulated early and locking in allocations while prices remain at their lowest before the token generation event (TGE).

How Bitcoin Hyper Could Impact Bitcoin’s Price

Investors view Bitcoin Hyper as a new mechanism for creating demand that could strengthen Bitcoin’s price performance over time.

The project does this by making BTC more adaptable within an ecosystem built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). With development tools like Rust-based SDKs and APIs, developers can build and deploy applications quickly, which encourages broader adoption across the network.

For those closely following the presale, the process is already familiar. BTC is bridged into the Bitcoin Hyper network, where a wrapped version of Bitcoin is created. This wrapped BTC becomes the primary medium of exchange across a range of hybrid applications that operate within the ecosystem.

These apps are called hybrid because they combine the speed and scalability of SVM with the security and decentralization of Bitcoin. The applications run in a high-performance environment, but they still rely on BTC from the main chain, anchoring every transaction to Bitcoin’s trust layer.

Essentially, the setup creates a powerful dynamic for Bitcoin demand. As BTC is locked in the Canonical Bridge, circulating supply on the main chain decreases while wrapped BTC moves freely across the new ecosystem.

Every transaction within the network contributes to buy-side pressure, giving rise to utility-driven demand for BTC that stems from actual activity, rather than relying solely on its store of value appeal.

Bitcoin Hyper Expansion Fuels Bold Price Forecasts – 4x to 100x Potential

Beyond serving as a new demand channel for Bitcoin, the interest in HYPER isn’t limited to whales. Analysts and crypto influencers have also weighed in on the project’s potential, adding to the growing excitement around the presale.

An analyst from Cryptonews predicts that HYPER could reach $0.0583 per token this year. At the current presale price of $0.013095, that would represent a 345% gain, or roughly a 4.45x return for early buyers.

Looking further ahead, as the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem expands and more applications are developed, projections point to an even larger move. A rise to $0.1557 next year would reflect a 1,089% increase, or nearly a 12x return from current levels.

Even that could still be considered conservative. Leading crypto outlet 99Bitcoins posits a scenario where HYPER could achieve as much as a 100x upside, particularly if it captures a meaningful share of Bitcoin’s total supply.

To put that in perspective, if just 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply were locked in Bitcoin Hyper’s bridge, it would amount to $25.5 billion in value – compared to a fully diluted valuation of only $275 million at current presale prices.

That kind of disparity between potential value inflow and present market cap is why many see Bitcoin Hyper as one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the market, especially heading into the next phase of its development.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.