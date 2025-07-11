Bitcoin Hyper Is Going Parabolic: Join the $118K BTC Surge

The Bitcoin price is on fire ($118,000), and Bitcoin Hyper’s (HYPER) Layer 2 solution is just what the market’s been waiting for to take the Bitcoin ecosystem to the next level.

Some say the Bitcoin price breakout has been building for a while, while others think the return of tariff angst is shining a favorable macro light on the top crypto.

Others point to the flood of new money coming into crypto from retail, in addition to the demand shock pressure of institutions loading up, as the creation of Bitcoin treasury public companies threatens to hoover up what remains of the limited supply.

Whatever the exact cause of the price melt-up, the results are crystallizing a formidable market setup for the Bitcoin Hyper token.

Bitcoin Hyper has raised nearly $2.4 million and is available to purchase and stake today at the low price of $0.012225. Staking rewards are a super generous 348%.

The staking yield is determined dynamically depending on how much is deposited into the smart contract staking pool, so it pays to move fast.

Bitcoin Hyper utilizes a non-custodial bridge, where users deposit Bitcoin on one side. After verifying using zero-knowledge proof cryptography, a wrapped version of BTC is unlocked on the Layer 2 side of the bridge through a minting process.

Bitcoin Hyper is an elegant and practical solution to the problem of lack of scalability and the governance quagmire that has prevented Bitcoin from developing its full programmability potential.

Bitcoin to $150,000 before the summer is done – HYPER into hyperspace

In the past 24 hours, there has been a five-fold increase in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows ($1.175.6 billion) to the second-highest level ever, and open interest in bitcoin options is seeing bets converge on a price target of $150,000 by the end of August.

And that’s before we get started on those gestating technicals that have been foretelling a breakout for Bitcoin that is having the effect of propelling the entire market higher, even as stocks start to falter.

Glassnode’s accumulation trend score metric signalled that Bitcoin has been in an accumulation regime since the end of April, but has failed to replicate the steep trajectory of the previous two such phases (see chart below).

According to Glassnode analysts, the tight trading range of the past couple of months suggested a “moderately strong accumulation regime”, in which market participants saw the price (prior to yesterday’s explosion) as “offering relatively compelling value”.

Plotted over time, the accumulation trend score (orange line) can be seen to presage or coincide with the start of bullish price action:

In our third chart (below) from Glassnode, we gain a clearer insight into the extent of the demand shock we are currently experiencing. Long-term holder (LTH) accumulation is outpacing new coin issuance to miners, creating a favorable backdrop for upward price pressure.

Lastly, in the chart below, the percentage of Bitcoin market capitalization accounted for by spot ETFs is now 6.4%, indicative of the continued integration of crypto with the traditional financial system, which is a signal for a growing appetite among institutions and those seeking regulated routes into crypto.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) takes Bitcoin to the next level

Not surprisingly, Bitcoin Hyper token holders are salivating at the prospect of Bitcoin hitting new highs.

The higher Bitcoin’s price goes, the more interest it generates in society at large and the greater the adoption potential. That matters for Bitcoin Hyper because, unlike many other new token launches, it is laser-focused on coding and building to improve Bitcoin and bring it closer to its original idea of becoming the go-to form of digital cash.

Bitcoin Hyper will revolutionize transaction speeds and drive down costs in the Bitcoin ecosystem through its deployment of a new Layer 2 chain built on the Solana Virtual Machine.

As well as truly turning Bitcoin into usable digital cash, it opens up the economy of the most valuable token in crypto to the value-multiplying world of Web3, from decentralized finance to tokenization.

In short, Bitcoin Hyper is putting in place a powerful and reliable programmable layer for Bitcoin, that doesn’t just reduce transaction fees to near zero and tx times sub-second, it widens the scope of what is possible for Bitcoin.

In the hands of Bitcoin Hyper, Bitcoin becomes not only a store of value and means of payment but also the backbone of commercial ventures that can transform whole industries, from financial instruments to marketplaces.

Bitcoin Hyper – returns built on solid Bitcoin foundations

To participate in the presale, connect your wallet at the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, USDC, SOL, or a credit card.

Or you can buy using Best Wallet, where the HYPER token is listed in the ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section of the app. Buying with Best Wallet makes managing and claiming your tokens easy.

Bitcoin Hyper is the coin to watch this altcoin season. As crypto prices rocket, HYPER’s returns will have the added advantage of being based on the solid foundations of the Bitcoin ecosystem. A modest allocation to HYPER is likely to pay off handsomely.

