Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 Presale Surges to $19.2M as Whales Jump In – Just 34 Hours Remaining

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin’s (BTC) fastest Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), has smashed through the $19 million mark in its presale.

The milestone comes just four days after the project cleared $18 million on September 26, meaning more than $1 million has been raised in less than a week.

Whale activity has been a major driver of the latest inflows, with large buyers betting on Bitcoin Hyper’s potential to influence not only Bitcoin’s price trajectory but also to emerge as a breakout altcoin bridging the strengths of Bitcoin and Solana (SOL).

That appeal lies in the Layer-2’s design as it brings together Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s speed and throughput.

With capital flowing in at pace, the $20 million target is now within reach and could be hit just as quickly.

Investors can join the current round for the next 34 hours, giving participants a final chance to buy HYPER at $0.013005 before the price increases in the next stage.

Whale Purchases Highlight Smart Money Confidence in Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper whales – or rather one whale – swooped in on Monday to scoop up as many HYPER tokens as possible in just under 10 minutes.

The buying spree began with a $113,000 purchase of 8.5 million HYPER at 6:31 p.m. UTC.

Just four minutes later, another $105,000 worth of ETH was exchanged for 7.9 million HYPER, followed by a final buy three minutes after that: $109,000 for 8.2 million HYPER.

In total, these three massive transactions amounted to 24.6 million HYPER tokens worth $327,000. The impact was immediate, helping Bitcoin Hyper cross the $19 million milestone much faster than the previous week’s climb from $17 million to $18 million, which took about seven days.

Moves like this suggest that smart money is starting to flow into a project they view as a future giant and with HYPER serving as the lifeblood of Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2, these whale plays could be an early signal of what’s to come.

For retail investors, tracking where deep-pocketed buyers are positioning themselves can offer a valuable signal and a chance to ride alongside them toward outsized returns.

Understanding the Purpose of HYPER

The reason many are tracking the Bitcoin Hyper presale is its vision of Bitcoin transitioning from a static store of value into a platform for active utility.

Hyper is designed as an ecosystem where developers can build high-performance applications through its development layer, the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which delivers Solana’s execution speed while anchoring settlement to Bitcoin’s security.

This is made possible through its canonical bridge, where users lock BTC on the base chain and receive a wrapped version inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem – a more versatile version that can power dApps, DeFi platforms, and other applications as a medium of exchange currency.

HYPER, meanwhile, plays an indispensable role. It covers gas fees, powers governance, and underpins staking, making it central to the network’s operation.

With this utility baked into the system, it’s easy to see why investors – especially the whale who bought in on Monday – have been accumulating heavily, getting ahead on the token that powers Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2.

Could the Whale Buying HYPER Be Targeting $12.3M in Holdings?

Where Bitcoin Hyper could truly unlock utility demand is in two key areas: first, if developers begin launching dApps across DeFi, gaming, RWA, and beyond; and second, if that activity leads to large amounts of BTC being locked in the Bitcoin Hyper bridge.

Even a small fraction of Bitcoin’s supply could be transformative. At just 0.5% locked, roughly $11.35 billion in value at BTC’s current market value, the ecosystem would already dwarf the project’s current scale.

As mentioned, HYPER is designed to power this activity as the currency for gas fees, staking, and governance. With a fully diluted presale valuation of about $272 million (21 billion tokens x $0.013), that same scenario implies a theoretical price closer to $0.50 per token.

For perspective, the whale who acquired 24.6 million HYPER at $0.013005 for $327,000 would see those holdings potentially valued at around $12.3 million if the token reached $0.50.

Of course, this projection remains purely hypothetical, hinging on the pace of development and whether applications in the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem gain meaningful adoption.

Are You Ready to Follow Smart Money into Bitcoin Hyper?

The smart money moves already tell the story, and more could flow in over the coming days as the presale heats up, with $20 million likely to be reached before the end of the week.

To be part of Bitcoin’s next major Layer-2, investors can scoop up HYPER directly through the Bitcoin Hyper website using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

You can also grow your HYPER holdings by staking through the project’s native protocol, which currently offers a 61% APY.

Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet – one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets – where HYPER is listed under its Upcoming Tokens section, making it simple to buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X for the latest updates.

Full details are available on the project’s website

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.