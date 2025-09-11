Bitcoin Hyper Rockets Past $15M Presale after $200K in a Day – Could It Mirror Bitcoin’s 227,000,000% Surge?

This content is provided by a sponsor

In the last 24 hours alone, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised more than $200,000 in its presale, pushing total funding past $15 million.

Billed as Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2 in development, Hyper’s funding success has been magnetic and investors view it as a kind of rebirth for the top crypto. Many believe it could become the bullish catalyst for Bitcoin’s next major price chapter.

What captivates them is Hyper’s combination of Solana’s execution speed with Bitcoin’s settlement layer. That design has led some to draw direct comparisons between HYPER and BTC.

Many early investors are calling HYPER “Bitcoin 2.0” – seeing in it the second chance they missed with Bitcoin’s historic rise of 227,000,000%.

New buyers can still enter the current presale round at $0.012895 per token, though this price will increase in less than 35 hours.

Bitcoin’s Biggest Multiples Are Behind It – But HYPER Could Deliver Them

Since July 2010, when BTC traded for about a nickel, its climb to $114,000 today represents a staggering 227,000,000% return.

That kind of appreciation, as many in crypto are aware, minted several Bitcoin millionaires and billionaires from those early holdings. To put it in perspective, 10 BTC back then would be worth $50 and just by holding them until now would make you worth $1.14 million.

And as wild as that sounds and as high as BTC is right now, many still believe the story isn’t over. In fact, prominent market voices like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes have both floated year-end price targets of $200,000 for Bitcoin.

Yet at current levels, that upside is somewhat limited – even if more institutions continue to climb aboard the crypto train. Because from today’s price, a move to $200,000 would mean less than a 2x gain.

What’s more, even in the boldest scenarios – say Bitcoin hit $1 million – the return would only be about 10x. Impressive, but nowhere near the once-in-a-lifetime 2,280,000x that early adopters enjoyed.

In other words, the ship for Bitcoin-level multiples has already sailed.

That’s why attention shifts to altcoins, especially when Bitcoin stalls like it has this September, because they provide the moonshot opportunity once exhibited by the top asset.

Now imagine having an altcoin that carries the same mechanisms that make BTC great, while at the same time making the entire network far more efficient and programmable – that’s what Bitcoin Hyper is.

Bitcoin Hyper Stands as the Nearest Parallel to BTC

Bitcoin Hyper may be the closest altcoin today to match Bitcoin’s DNA. The reason is it creates a new avenue of demand for BTC itself.

Bitcoin’s demand so far comes from its role as a store of value – its hard-coded supply cap and resistance to inflation set it apart from fiat money that can be printed endlessly.

Bitcoin Hyper takes that foundation further. It is a Layer-2 ecosystem designed to be the fastest ever on Bitcoin, powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Developers can not only build directly on Hyper but can also port Solana dApps with minimal changes thanks to SPL compatibility. In practice, an app that runs on Solana can be adapted to Hyper and instantly tap into Bitcoin’s liquidity.

These dApps can cover every sector, such as DeFi protocols rivaling Ethereum’s, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), NFTs, gaming, and more. But what sets Bitcoin Hyper apart is that apps don’t inherit Ethereum’s slower throughput or high costs. Instead, they run at Solana speeds while anchoring back to Bitcoin’s base layer for settlement and security.

And in fact, the team’s latest update highlights this very point. Since Bitcoin doesn’t provide generalized smart contracts, anchoring a rollup requires new models. The team is developing ways to use commitments, state roots, and proof systems to periodically lock Hyper’s state to Bitcoin Layer-1. The goal is simple but critical: keep Hyper moving at Solana-level speed, while ensuring Bitcoin remains the final arbiter of trust and neutrality.

$HYPER UPDATE. Designing settlement for a Bitcoin rollup differs from Ethereum because Bitcoin lacks generalized smart contracts. Rollups must anchor their state using methods like commitments, state roots, and proof systems. https://t.co/Ci9PEy6JCb 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SKJ6OqPPJw — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 8, 2025

While anchoring ensures Bitcoin Hyper’s overall state remains verifiable on Bitcoin, the Canonical Bridge is what makes the system usable for everyday holders – the gateway through which BTC actually enters and exits the ecosystem.

Users deposit BTC into the bridge, which locks it on Bitcoin Layer-1 and issues a wrapped version inside Hyper. That wrapped BTC can flow freely through apps and protocols, and when users want their original coins back, they simply burn the wrapped version on Hyper to unlock their BTC on the base chain.

This system ensures Bitcoin is able to maintain its base security – while still becoming usable in ways never imagined before.

Is Bitcoin Hyper the New Bitcoin?

By now, it should be clear how deeply and technically Bitcoin Hyper is tied to Bitcoin. That connection is why early investors who contributed $15 million to its presale are confident they’ve found the next asset capable of replicating Bitcoin’s historic moves.

It’s no surprise that even trusted voices are taking notice. 99Bitcoins, one of the most established crypto education platforms with over 720,000 YouTube subscribers, has spotlighted HYPER as the next token to explode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yes, Bitcoin could still climb toward $200,000 this year, and that would be, from a traditional investment standpoint, nothing short of remarkable.

But beyond that ceiling, the bigger catalyst may well be Bitcoin Hyper and what that says about its future is hard for investors to ignore.

Secure HYPER Before Time Runs Out

The HYPER token fuels gas fees, governance, and staking, while BTC remains the medium of exchange across the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem.

For those looking for the closest thing to Bitcoin’s early days, this is the moment to move. Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website to secure tokens while the presale is live. Purchases can be made with SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

For a seamless experience, Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet, one of the best crypto wallets in the market where HYPER is already listed under its popular project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens. This makes it simple to buy, track, and claim once the project goes live.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X for the latest updates.

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper site for full details

