Bitcoin Hyper Surges to $7.2M in ICO – Just 34 Hours Left as $250K BTC Target Sparks Buzz

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to $112,000 before recovering to $114,000 after weaker-than-expected ISM Services PMI data.

With BTC still roughly 7.1% below its all-time high, Fundstrat managing partner Tom Lee remains optimistic, projecting a potential move to between $200,000 and $250,000 by year-end.

With a full quarter-and-a-half still ahead, one of the strongest catalysts for such a move could be Bitcoin’s newest Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Designed to be the fastest Layer-2 ever built on Bitcoin, it achieves this by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – the first integration of its kind.

Early investors have backed the mission, contributing over $7.2 million so far. That total could quickly reach $7.5 million in the coming hours as Layer-2s lead the latest market recovery.

With less than 34 hours remaining in the current stage, the time to secure HYPER at $0.01255 per token is running out, with the price set to increase in the next funding round.

Historic Trends and Emerging Tech Could Still Drive Bitcoin to $250K

Following the job growth revisions on August 1, ISM Services PMI came in at 50.1, well below the 51.5 expected. The softer economic data weighed on risk assets, and Bitcoin briefly dipped to $112,000 on Tuesday before recovering to $114,000 during the Australian and Asian trading sessions.

Despite the rebound, Bitcoin hasn’t retested its newly established all-time high of $122,838 from July 14. Since then, it has mostly traded below $120,000, apart from a brief move above that level on July 18.

Fundstrat’s Lee continues to hold a price target of $250,000 by year-end, a view he reiterated in a recent podcast with Natalie Brunell.

His thesis centers on Bitcoin gaining traction as a replacement for gold, suggesting it could eventually be worth $1 million over time.

Lee also pointed to Bitcoin’s traditional four-year cycle – historically driven by halvings – evolving with the arrival of institutional investors who act as long-term holders. He believes that by building positions at $120,000, Bitcoin could still reach $250,000 before year-end.

While that target may seem ambitious, Bitcoin’s history of surprising skeptics makes such moves possible, especially with October and November still ahead – months that have historically delivered some of the strongest gains for the asset.

One more factor could help push the price toward Lee’s target: the launch of Bitcoin Hyper, which will make Bitcoin programmable at unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Bitcoin Hyper: Merging BTC’s Security with Lightning-Fast L2 Performance

Bitcoin Hyper is a true Layer-2 chain and the first to integrate the SVM, enabling dApps that inherit Solana’s (SOL) speed and cost-efficient transactions.

It works through a bridge where BTC is locked and a wrapped version freed for use across the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem.

Once locked, a wrapped version of BTC is minted, which can move freely across dApps, benefitting from near-instant transaction times and low costs, serving as the primary currency within the ecosystem.

When wrapped BTC circulates within the ecosystem, it expands Bitcoin’s use cases into new markets. Think DeFi, games, meme coins, RWAs, and many others. Activity and price movements in the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem can influence BTC’s valuation outside it, creating a strong link between both markets.

Another value booster is that BTC locked in the bridge effectively reduces circulating supply, leaving fewer coins available for trading or use, which can add upward pressure to its value.

Users can retrieve their BTC at any time by burning the wrapped version and withdrawing the original coins held in the bridge.

All in all, Bitcoin is crucial to the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. Without BTC locked in the bridge, the apps couldn’t operate. The entire ecosystem running at Solana-level speed is ultimately secured by Bitcoin through that linkage, which is why it’s the only Layer-2 that blends the best of both worlds.

HYPER Powers Every dApp, Transaction, and Upgrade

Where does the HYPER token stand in all of this? HYPER is the gas currency of Bitcoin Hyper, required for transaction payments, smart contract execution, and dApp interactions on Layer-2.

While wrapped BTC functions as the medium of exchange inside dApps, HYPER is what pays the transaction fees. It is also the staking token that supports the network and rewards participants, and it will soon carry governance capabilities.

HYPER will serve as the currency for tiered access, as some dApps, DeFi protocols, or premium services on the platform may require it for entry or advanced functionality. To support ecosystem growth, HYPER will also be allocated for development grants to expand applications on the network.

That’s why HYPER is a critical token for users who see Bitcoin’s value getting a boost from this ecosystem and why that boost could translate directly into HYPER’s value as adoption grows.

The recent resurgence of Layer-2 tokens like Mantle (MNT), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), and Immutable (IMX) shows that the market is once again paying attention to scalability solutions.

As capital flows back into the L2 narrative, Bitcoin Hyper’s unique position as the first SVM-powered Bitcoin Layer-2 gives it a clear path to capturing adoption in Bitcoin’s scaling space.

Is Bitcoin Hyper Set to Launch This Month?

There’s no official timeline yet for Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 launch, but with funding quickly accelerating, signs point to a potential rollout sooner than expected.

Like many presales, once the funding target is hit, the window to buy often closes quickly. At this stage, $7.2 million already provides a solid foundation to finalize the tech and if mainnet goes live this quarter, it could position Bitcoin Hyper to influence BTC’s valuation just as Q4 begins.

While nothing is confirmed, the opportunity to secure HYPER at its lowest rate is now at presale because when the L2 launches, you can only catch HYPER on exchanges at a much higher price.

To join the presale, head to the Bitcoin Hyper website. Tokens can be purchased using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet – HYPER is already listed under Upcoming Tokens, making it easy to track, manage, and claim post-launch.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Token

