Bitcoin Nears New ATH while Lightning-Fast Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Hits $9M in Viral ICO — 100x Potential Ahead

This content is provided by a sponsor

The ICO of Bitcoin’s (BTC) fastest Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is going viral – it has now blasted past $9 million.

The project has hit that milestone in just two months, and its pace is only quickening as talk of an incoming altcoin season heats up. Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) have led recent price surges.

BTC is holding strong at $119,000 after breaking through $122,000 on Monday, setting the stage for a potential run at a new all-time high (ATH) in the coming days.

Sitting right where Bitcoin’s market strength meets the growth potential of top-performing altcoins, Bitcoin Hyper is seen by early backers as a way to extend Bitcoin’s lifespan, expand its utility, and boost its scalability through the integration of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – the fastest execution environment in the industry.

For new investors, time is short: HYPER is still available at $0.012675 for the next 24 hours before the price automatically increases as the next stage begins.

BTC Rally Ignites Altcoin Search — Bitcoin Hyper Enters the Spotlight

Bitcoin surged past $122,000 on Monday – just under 1% from its July 14 all-time high – driven by a series of bullish catalysts, chief among them the spillover optimism from U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 7 executive order allowing crypto assets in 401(k) retirement plans.

The policy shift ignited a flood of institutional demand. On August 8 alone, there was $400 million in Bitcoin ETF inflows, followed by another $178 million on Monday, as the streak of positive flows continued.

The top asset is now holding around $119,000, and with July CPI rising 2.7% year-over-year in line with forecasts – and core inflation ticking up to 3.1%, the highest since February – markets are increasingly pricing in a September Fed rate cut, a move that could further buoy BTC in the days ahead.

For now, the real fireworks are in altcoins. Ethereum leads the charge, with Polymarket traders betting it will surpass $5,000 this month. Solana has climbed to $195 as of Wednesday, while Ripple has jumped 9.3% over the past week.

While an official “altcoin season” isn’t confirmed by current data, capital rotation is clearly underway and for investors, positioning early for the next breakout or 100x token remains key.

Bitcoin Hyper is one such contender: a relatively new project with innovation calibrated toward the right end of the market, offering a unique bridge between Bitcoin dominance and altcoin growth.

Early backers have recognized the potential, and each day brings more investors to the same conclusion: this is where the next major move could start.

The Technology Powering Bitcoin Hyper’s Funding Boom

Many of its backers already know what Bitcoin Hyper is – the fastest Layer-2 chain built on Bitcoin.

It’s the first to integrate the SVM, making Bitcoin programmable and enabling lightning-fast transaction speeds previously reserved for Solana-based applications.

Under the hood is a bridge, connecting Bitcoin to the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. BTC secures the entire Layer-2, with each coin locked in the bridge to mint an equivalent amount of wrapped BTC (WBTC), which is the primary currency for applications built within the ecosystem.

This design means wrapped BTC can power everything from DeFi and payments to meme coins, gaming, NFTs, and more, all underpinned by Bitcoin’s unmatched decentralization and security.

When users want to return to the main Bitcoin network, they simply burn their wrapped BTC, releasing the original BTC back to them. This fluidity is central to Bitcoin Hyper’s mission of extending Bitcoin beyond its role as a store of value by giving it a programmable, high-performance home.

It’s a vision that’s resonating, driving massive funding for Bitcoin Hyper with no signs of slowing – underscored by a recent whale purchase of $150,000 worth of tokens on Tuesday alone.

Is Bitcoin Hyper Poised for a 100x Run?

Bitcoin Hyper investors see the project not only as a growth engine for Bitcoin but also as a token ecosystem where HYPER itself carries significant utility.

As the network’s native currency, HYPER pays for gas fees, which is essentially a critical role as the Layer-2 expands with more dApps and on-chain activity. It also serves as the access key for certain dApps, DeFi protocols, and premium features that may require HYPER for entry or tiered functionality.

Once the DAO launches, HYPER will also enable governance, giving holders a direct say in the project’s future direction.

These combined utilities create steady, built-in demand for HYPER. However, the biggest reason many see 100x potential is its unique connection to Bitcoin, effectively making it an indirect way to gain exposure to BTC’s upside. Crypto YouTube influencer Crypto AiMan has also echoed this view.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The timing couldn’t be better, as altcoins are surging and Bitcoin is eyeing a new ATH. If Bitcoin Hyper completes its funding goals, the stage will be set for a strong debut when it lists on exchanges.

Your Guide to Joining the Bitcoin Hyper Presale

Again, there are only 24 hours left to get HYPER at its current presale price.

To secure tokens today, head to the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a bank card.

For the smoothest experience, Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet – the leading Web3 noncustodial, WalletConnect-certified wallet. HYPER is already listed under Best Wallet’s high-potential project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, making it easy to track, manage, and claim post-launch.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases