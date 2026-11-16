Bitcoin news takes a new turn on Monday, November 16, as BTC trades near $64,700 with just three days to go before Anthropic’s highly anticipated Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT. The slide looks a lot like the one before SpaceX’s record listing in June.

Anthropic plans to price its IPO on Wednesday, November 18, at $70 to $78 a share, and list on Thursday. At the top of the range, it would raise about $64 billion, the second-largest IPO ever after SpaceX’s $75 billion.

Bitcoin has fallen 19.3% since October 26, about when Anthropic’s filing went public, 24 days before the listing. We lined that up with the same 24 days before SpaceX’s debut on June 12. Three days out, Bitcoin was down 19.7% then and is down 19.3% now.

Bitcoin fell 19% into the biggest IPO ever. Now it's down 18% heading into the second biggest. SpaceX raised $75B when it went public on June 12. In the 50 days before it listed, Bitcoin dropped 19%. Anthropic plans to raise up to $64B when it lists next week, and Bitcoin is… pic.twitter.com/pRAkGpxr1z — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) November 13, 2026

Some traders think giant IPOs pull money out of crypto as investors sell other assets to buy in. Here is what Bitcoin did before, during and after the SpaceX listing, and what that could mean for the Anthropic debut.

Bitcoin News From June: The SpaceX IPO in Three Stages

SpaceX made its filing public on May 20 and set a fixed price of $135 a share on June 1. Nasdaq listed its Class A shares on June 12.

Before the listing, a 20% slide: Bitcoin closed at $77,552 the day the filing went public. It fell 13% in the three days after the price was set, and hit $59,131 on June 5, during the investor roadshow.

Bitcoin closed at $77,552 the day the filing went public. It fell 13% in the three days after the price was set, and hit $59,131 on June 5, during the investor roadshow. Listing week, a short bounce: SpaceX opened at $150 and closed its first day at $160.95, 19% above the IPO price. Bitcoin closed listing day at $63,580 and climbed to $66,329 three days later.

SpaceX opened at $150 and closed its first day at $160.95, 19% above the IPO price. Bitcoin closed listing day at $63,580 and climbed to $66,329 three days later. After the listing, a lower low: the bounce faded. Bitcoin’s lowest close came 18 days after the listing, $58,625 on June 30, and the 2026 low of $57,800 followed on July 1. Sixty days out, it was still 17% below its starting point.

The recovery came later. By September 10, 90 days after the listing, Bitcoin was back near where it started, and it reached $87,396 on September 21.

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Bitcoin Is Tracking the SpaceX Path Almost Day for Day

For this Bitcoin news analysis, we indexed Bitcoin’s daily closes to 24 days before each listing: May 19 for SpaceX and October 26 for Anthropic. The two lines start and end in almost the same place.

Two weeks out: down 4.4% before SpaceX, 5.1% before Anthropic.

down 4.4% before SpaceX, 5.1% before Anthropic. One week out: down 20.5% before SpaceX, 10.8% before Anthropic. This time the sharp drop came a few days later.

down 20.5% before SpaceX, 10.8% before Anthropic. This time the sharp drop came a few days later. Three days out: down 19.7% before SpaceX, 19.3% now.



This time the slide came with its own triggers. Leveraged long traders were forced out on November 13, and Bitcoin hit $62,006 on November 15. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 10, close to the readings that marked this year’s February and July lows.

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Bitcoin News for the Anthropic IPO: A Bounce, Then a Lower Low?

If Bitcoin follows the SpaceX script, the listing itself would bring a short relief bounce, not the bottom.

Listing week: after SpaceX, Bitcoin rose 4.3% from listing day to its high three days later.

after SpaceX, Bitcoin rose 4.3% from listing day to its high three days later. The following weeks: Bitcoin’s lowest close came 18 days after the listing, 7.8% below its listing-day close. The same drop from today’s price would take it to about $59,700 in early December.

Bitcoin’s lowest close came 18 days after the listing, 7.8% below its listing-day close. The same drop from today’s price would take it to about $59,700 in early December. The Fed: the Federal Reserve meets on December 9, inside that window.

Two IPOs are not a pattern, and the timing in this Bitcoin news may be a coincidence. Both slides also had other causes, such as forced selling of leveraged bets. Still, the June playbook says the listing day is a poor guide to the bottom.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, where each candle covers one day, Bitcoin trades at $64,560. It sits far below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $76,680, and its 200-day EMA at $75,977.

Resistance: $67,568, Friday’s low, which now caps rebounds. Then $70,214, Friday’s PPI high.

$67,568, Friday’s low, which now caps rebounds. Then $70,214, Friday’s PPI high. Support: $62,006, Sunday’s low. Below that, $59,131, the June low before the SpaceX listing, and $57,800, the 2026 bottom.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A listing-week bounce and a daily close above $67,568 $70,214, the PPI high Holding pattern Daily closes between $62,006 and $67,568 A base before the Dec 9 Fed meeting Sell-off A daily close below $62,006 $59,131, then the $57,800 low

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For readers following Bitcoin news this week, the SpaceX precedent points to a bounce around Thursday’s listing and a retest of the lows later. Whether Bitcoin follows the script depends on how much money the Anthropic deal pulls out of other markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.