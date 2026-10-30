Bitcoin news on Friday turned to a warning from trader Route 2 FI, who said the Binance hacker’s $1.4 billion in BTC is more than three times what spot ETFs bought all week, a potential seller hanging over Bitcoin at $77,300.

Arkham’s entity page shows the Binance hacker holding 18,270 BTC worth $1.42 billion and 488,364 ETH worth $1.09 billion across 73 addresses. US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $440.7 million from Monday to Thursday.

Route 2 FI still likes the setup enough to take a position. The trader expects Binance to recover fully but thinks the hack will push more people toward decentralized exchanges.

Binance would need a couple of months to fill this hole, unless they use other shady tactics to get whole faster. The hacker has $BTC worth $1.4b and $ETH worth $1b ready to sell. For $BTC, that's more than 3x the $450M that spot ETFs bought all week. If this is like the Bybit… — Route 2 FI (@Route2FI) October 30, 2026

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Bitcoin News: A $1.4 Billion Seller Against a $440 Million Week of ETF Buying

Route 2 FI’s math holds up. Arkham’s Binance Hacker entity shows 18,270 BTC, worth $1.42 billion at Friday’s prices. SoSoValue figures show US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $440.7 million across four straight days of inflows from October 26 to 29. That makes the hacker’s Bitcoin about 3.2 times a week of ETF demand.

The hacker hasn’t sold any of the Bitcoin yet. The selling so far has been in smaller tokens: Lookonchain tracked the attacker dumping UNI, PEPE, ENA, LINK and others for 70,480 ETH, worth about $158 million.

On the other side, Binance is already buying. The exchange told CoinDesk it has set aside more than $6.34 billion to cover the losses, $5 billion of it already held in the same tokens the attackers took, and is buying the rest on exchanges and over the counter. About $3 billion of the stolen funds is frozen and doesn’t need replacing.

Co-founder Yi He laid out the plan on X:

“Binance’s SAFU fund and Binance’s holdings include a large amount of assets such as BTC and ETH. We are currently buying, through OTC and on-exchange, all the stolen altcoins in fully matching amounts.”

That matters for Bitcoin. If Binance already holds enough BTC to cover customers, its buying lands mostly on altcoins, which leaves the hacker’s 18,270 BTC as a seller without a matching buyer.

What the Bybit Hack Says About Buybacks

Route 2 FI pointed to the Bybit hack as the template. Attackers took about $1.4 billion in ether from Bybit on February 21, 2025, and the exchange replaced it within days through loans, deposits and market purchases.

The buyback gave prices only a short lift. Measured from the February 20, 2025 close on Binance:

Asset Two days after the hack Low within 30 days ETH +3.0% ($2,819.69) −35.9% ($1,754.28 on March 11) Bitcoin −2.1% ($96,258) −22.1% ($76,606 on March 11)

Ethereum bounced while Bybit bought, then lost more than a third of its value within three weeks. The broader market sold off over that stretch for reasons beyond the hack, so the table shows that buyback demand fades fast. It doesn’t show that the hack caused the slide.

Route 2 FI also argued that the hack, coming a year after the October 10, 2025 crash, gives traders another reason to keep less money on centralized exchanges. Binance paid out more than $283 million in compensation after that crash, when some assets lost their pegs on its platform.

The trader cited the jump in Hyperliquid’s HYPE token as proof. The timing doesn’t fit, though. HYPE rose from $79.38 to a $97.09 high between 10:00 and 16:00 UTC on Thursday, after ICE and Trade.xyz announced plans for a regulated US perpetuals venue on Hyperliquid. That was about ten hours before the Binance drain began at 20:04 UTC.

After the hack, HYPE fell to $88.55 and trades at $90.83.

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Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Setup Route 2 FI Likes

The setup Route 2 FI is buying is easy to see on the daily chart since early August. Bitcoin’s $76,500 low on Friday stopped $35 above its 200-day EMA at $76,465, a line it has closed above every day since the late-August breakout. BTC trades at $77,326, down 3.5% in 24 hours.

The levels that matter:

Resistance: $80,000, just under the 50-day EMA at $80,581, then $81,971, Thursday’s high four hours before the hack.

$80,000, just under the 50-day EMA at $80,581, then $81,971, Thursday’s high four hours before the hack. Support: $76,500, Friday’s low on the 200-day EMA, then $74,968, the September 15 low.

The last time Bitcoin tested the 200-day line, in mid-September, it held at $74,968 and climbed to $87,395 within a week. A trader buying here has a clear line to be wrong at.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close back above the 50-day EMA at $80,581 $81,971, then $84,898, the October 21 high Holding pattern BTC stays between $76,465 and $80,000 while the hacker’s 18,270 BTC sits still Range trading around $78,000 Sell-off A daily close below the 200-day EMA, or the hacker’s BTC starts moving to exchanges or mixers $74,968, the September 15 low

For Bitcoin news over the coming week, two things decide which row plays out: whether Binance reopens withdrawals on schedule, and whether the hacker’s Bitcoin starts to move.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.