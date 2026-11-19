In today’s Bitcoin news, on November 19, silver and gold are extending their sell-off, but Bitcoin is holding its ground near $63,800. BTC has bounced off the $62,000 level for the second time in four days, raising the question of whether crypto’s sell-off is finally losing steam and investors are starting to move money back into digital assets.

Silver futures closed Wednesday at $45 an ounce, down 4.8% on the day and 14% since November 9, while gold fell another 3.2%.

JUST IN: $1,400,000,000,000 wiped out from Gold and Silver in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NwLlK9b1iv — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) November 19, 2026

For traders following Bitcoin news, the obvious explanation is that money is moving out of metals and into crypto. We tested that by comparing how much money changes hands each day in the three largest US funds for silver, gold, and Bitcoin. If investors were switching, Bitcoin’s slice of that trading would grow.

Well, for now it hasn’t: Bitcoin took 30% of the money traded over the past five trading days, about the same as the 31% it took over the 20 days before.

Bitcoin’s bounce also came with less trading than the sell-off before it, a sign that buyers are still cautious.

So is this the start of a shift from metals to crypto, or just a pause in the selling?

Bitcoin News: Fund Trading Shows No Shift From Metals to Crypto

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give a clean view of where US money goes, because they trade side by side on the same exchanges. We took the three biggest: the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). For each, we multiplied the closing price by the shares traded to get the dollars that changed hands each day.

Bitcoin’s share is flat: IBIT took 30% of the dollars traded across the three funds over the past five sessions, and 31% over the 20 sessions before that.

IBIT took 30% of the dollars traded across the three funds over the past five sessions, and 31% over the 20 sessions before that. Metals trading rose: on Wednesday, $1.17 billion of SLV changed hands, 33% more than its 20-day average, and GLD traded $4.38 billion, also about a third above normal. Heavy trading on a falling day usually means investors are selling out.

on Wednesday, $1.17 billion of SLV changed hands, 33% more than its 20-day average, and GLD traded $4.38 billion, also about a third above normal. Heavy trading on a falling day usually means investors are selling out. Bitcoin trading held steady: IBIT traded $1.98 billion on Wednesday, close to its 20-day average of $1.90 billion.

So the money leaving silver and gold isn’t showing up in Bitcoin funds, at least not yet. It looks more like a broad sell-off in both, with metals now taking the heavier hit.

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The $62K Bounce Came on Thin Volume: What Does That Imply?

Binance’s BTCUSDT pair tells the same Bitcoin news story from the crypto side. During the drop from November 13 to 15, it traded an average of $2.0 billion a day. In the three days since, as Bitcoin held above $62,000, the average fell to $1.5 billion.

Lighter trading on a bounce means fewer buyers are stepping in. Sellers have slowed down, but buyers haven’t rushed back.

Bitcoin’s spot ETFs, which hold the coin itself, show a similar picture. IBIT took in $76.5 million on November 16, its first inflow after 11 days of outflows. That’s a start, but one day of buying after two weeks of selling.

What drives both markets is the same: the US Federal Reserve. Traders expect another rate hike in December, and higher rates hurt assets that pay no interest, from silver to Bitcoin. Until that changes, a rotation from one to the other has little to feed on.

EXPLORE: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Return After Seven-Day Losing Streak as IBIT Adds $76.5M: Is the Sell-Off Finally Over?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: $62,300 Held Twice

On the daily chart, Bitcoin trades at $63,713. That is below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $75,245, and its 200-day EMA at $75,624.

Support: $62,300. Bitcoin bounced near it on Sunday and again on Wednesday, after it also held in February, June, July, and August. Below it is $57,800, the July low.

$62,300. Bitcoin bounced near it on Sunday and again on Wednesday, after it also held in February, June, July, and August. Below it is $57,800, the July low. Resistance: $65,500, a level Bitcoin bounced from in early 2026 and was turned back from in June, July and August. Above that, $74,300.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $65,500 on rising volume $74,300, the March-September level Holding pattern Price stays between $62,300 and $65,500 A range near current levels Sell-off A daily close below $62,300 $57,800, the July low

The Bitcoin news to watch is volume. A move above $65,500 with trading back near $2 billion a day would be a start. If IBIT’s share of fund trading also climbs above a third, money is actually moving from metals to crypto.

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