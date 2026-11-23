In Bitcoin news this weekend, BTC fell to $55,130 early on Saturday, November 21, two days after Anthropic’s Nasdaq listing. That was its lowest price since September 2024, and it came as US spot Bitcoin ETFs, funds that hold actual bitcoin, posted a fourth straight day of outflows.

The drop did not last. Bitcoin closed Saturday back above $60,000 and trades near $61,466 on Monday, 11% above the low.

We flagged this setup before the listing. After SpaceX went public in June, Bitcoin kept falling for 19 days before it found a bottom, and we expected the Anthropic listing to follow a similar path. It did, only faster: the low came on day two, and it was deeper.

JUST IN: BlackRock and other ETF issuers sold $1.79 billion worth of $BTC last week, the largest weekly outflow in 21 weeks. pic.twitter.com/2sDyQbaJIq — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) November 23, 2026

So is $55,130 the low, and which daily close would confirm that Bitcoin has turned?

Bitcoin News: US BTC ETF Outflows Run Four Days as Morgan Stanley Keeps Buying

The selling in this week’s Bitcoin news started with the funds. Figures from SoSoValue’s ETF dashboard show US spot Bitcoin ETFs losing $669 million on Friday, November 20. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for $545 million of it.

That followed a $582 million outflow on Thursday, when IBIT lost a record $541 million. Over the five trading days from November 16 to 20, the funds lost about $1.79 billion by our count of the daily figures.

Morgan Stanley’s MSBT is the exception. It took in $49.6 million on Thursday and $2.3 million on Friday. The fund launched in April with a 0.14% fee, the lowest of any Bitcoin fund at the time.

The low itself came on a Saturday, when ETFs do not trade. Bitcoin fell from about $58,950 to $55,130 in the early hours, then closed the day higher than it opened.

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After SpaceX, Bitcoin Needed Two Daily Closes to Confirm the Bottom

To see what a confirmed bottom looked like last time, we lined up Bitcoin’s daily candles from each listing day on Binance.



After SpaceX’s June 12 listing, Bitcoin bottomed at $57,800 on July 1, 9.1% below its listing-day close. This time it fell 11.1% below the listing-day close of $61,987, and it got there in two days instead of 19.

The SpaceX recovery came in steps:

Two days after the low: Bitcoin closed at $62,583 on July 3, back above $62,300, a level that had acted as a floor several times since February.

Bitcoin closed at $62,583 on July 3, back above $62,300, a level that had acted as a floor several times since February. The retests: pullbacks on July 8 and July 13 stopped at about $61,500 and $61,800, well above the low. That higher low was the first real sign of a turn.

pullbacks on July 8 and July 13 stopped at about $61,500 and $61,800, well above the low. That higher low was the first real sign of a turn. The confirmation: on July 21, day 39, Bitcoin closed at $66,556, above the $65,500 ceiling it had failed at all summer. It went on to rally 24% by day 75.

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Bitcoin News: Two Daily Closes Stand Between BTC and a Reversal

Two listings are not a rule, and a deeper, faster drop can also mean more sellers are still waiting. Still, the SpaceX path gives Bitcoin a clear checklist:

A daily close above $62,300. That would also put Bitcoin back above Anthropic’s listing-day close of $61,987, the first step SpaceX’s recovery took.

That would also put Bitcoin back above Anthropic’s listing-day close of $61,987, the first step SpaceX’s recovery took. A higher low. The next pullback has to hold well above $55,130, as July’s dips held above $57,800.

The next pullback has to hold well above $55,130, as July’s dips held above $57,800. A daily close above $65,500. This is the level that confirmed the SpaceX turn. It also sits just above where Bitcoin closed on November 15 to 17, before the last leg down.

This is the level that confirmed the SpaceX turn. It also sits just above where Bitcoin closed on November 15 to 17, before the last leg down. ETF outflows that stop at IBIT. Morgan Stanley’s inflows cannot offset BlackRock’s size on their own.

Until the first of these happens, the bounce from $55,130 is just a bounce. In Bitcoin news terms, Monday’s price is still below the level where the drop began.

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BTC Price Analysis: $62,300 Is the First Close to Watch

BTC trades at $61,466, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $73,010, and its 200-day EMA at $75,014.

Resistance: $62,300, a level that acted as a floor in February and again from June to August. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling.

$62,300, a level that acted as a floor in February and again from June to August. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling. Support: $58,500, which held in June and July. Below it sits the November 21 low at $55,130.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $62,300 $65,500, the close that would confirm a reversal Holding pattern Price stays between $58,500 and $62,300 A base that needs a higher low Sell-off A daily close below $58,500 $55,130, the November 21 low

For now, Bitcoin news hangs on one number. A daily close above $62,300 would be the first sign this low holds, and $65,500 would confirm it.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.