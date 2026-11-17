In the latest Bitcoin news, US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in a net $7.9 million on Monday, November 16, ending seven straight days of outflows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) did all the buying, with $76.5 million, while most other funds kept losing money.

It’s a thin green day after a heavy run of selling. By our count, the funds lost about $2.99 billion over the 11 sessions from October 30 to November 13. Over the same stretch, Bitcoin fell about 20%, and it trades near $65,000 on Tuesday.

The last time the ETFs turned green, on November 4, the next day brought $430 million of outflows and a 5.5% drop. So is Monday a turning point for BTC, or are more tests coming?

Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $7.99M in Net Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Record $8.31M in Outflows According to SoSoValue, on November 16 (ET), U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $7.99 million, led by BlackRock's IBIT with $76.5 million in inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net… pic.twitter.com/BEltRhW0hi — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 17, 2026

IBIT Took In $76.5 Million While Most Bitcoin ETFs Still Bled

Monday’s inflow came from a single fund. BlackRock’s IBIT took in $76.5 million, its first inflow since October 29. It had lost money for 11 sessions in a row before that, about $2.35 billion in total.

Seven of the other 11 funds had outflows, and four had none:

Grayscale’s GBTC: -$34.6 million, the biggest outflow of the day.

-$34.6 million, the biggest outflow of the day. Fidelity’s FBTC: -$11.3 million.

-$11.3 million. Grayscale’s mini BTC fund: -$6.6 million.

-$6.6 million. Invesco, ARK, Franklin and Morgan Stanley’s funds: -$16.1 million combined.

Monday’s $7.9 million is also small next to the funds’ history. Since they launched in January 2024, they have taken in $54.7 billion, about $76.5 million on an average day.

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Bitcoin News Check: The Last Green Day Didn’t Last

ETF flows have been a big driver of Bitcoin news this month, so we lined up each day’s flows since October 29 with Bitcoin’s daily close on Binance.

The running total: -$2.97 billion since October 29. Monday’s inflow won back 0.3% of it.

-$2.97 billion since October 29. Monday’s inflow won back 0.3% of it. November 4: the ETFs took in $74.6 million, and BTC rose 3.9% to $80,504. The next day, $430 million left, and BTC fell 5.5%.

the ETFs took in $74.6 million, and BTC rose 3.9% to $80,504. The next day, $430 million left, and BTC fell 5.5%. The big outflow days: BTC fell on eight of the 10 red sessions, including -3.5% on November 12 and -4.4% on November 13.

BTC fell on eight of the 10 red sessions, including -3.5% on November 12 and -4.4% on November 13. Monday: BTC closed 5.0% below Friday’s close. The money came in after the weekend drop, not before it.

So far, the inflow looks more like buyers stepping in at lower prices than a change in trend. One green day has not been enough before.

The next few days bring more Bitcoin news that could move BTC:

Nvidia earnings: the chipmaker reports after the US close on Tuesday. A big miss would hit tech stocks, and Bitcoin has traded with them all month.

the chipmaker reports after the US close on Tuesday. A big miss would hit tech stocks, and Bitcoin has traded with them all month. The Anthropic IPO: the AI company is due to list on Nasdaq on Thursday, in one of the largest stock listings ever. A large IPO can pull money away from other risky assets.

the AI company is due to list on Nasdaq on Thursday, in one of the largest stock listings ever. A large IPO can pull money away from other risky assets. The Fed: traders expect a rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s December 8-9 meeting. Higher rates usually weigh on Bitcoin, which pays no interest.

Sentiment is already low. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index reads 12, in “extreme fear,” up from 10 over the weekend.

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BTC Price Analysis: $65,500 Decides the Next Move

On the daily chart, Bitcoin trades at $64,974. It sits below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $76,233, and its 200-day EMA at $75,871.

Resistance: $65,500, right above the price. BTC bounced there in February, March, and April, then was turned back from it in June, July and August. Above that, $74,300, a level that held five times between March and September.

$65,500, right above the price. BTC bounced there in February, March, and April, then was turned back from it in June, July and August. Above that, $74,300, a level that held five times between March and September. Support: $62,300, where BTC bounced six times this year, most recently on Sunday, when it dipped to $62,006. It gave way in late June, and the drop ran to $57,800, the low of the past year.

BTCUSDT 1D chart. Source: TradingView

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $65,500 and more ETF inflows $74,300, the March-September level Holding pattern Mixed flows, price between $62,300 and $65,500 A range until the Fed meeting Sell-off A daily close below $62,300 and outflows return $57,800, the low of the past year

Monday’s inflow is welcome Bitcoin news, but one small green day does not make a trend. Watch the next few sessions: a few days of steady IBIT buying with BTC back above $65,500 would make the case for a turn. Another red day after Nvidia’s report would mean more tests are coming.

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