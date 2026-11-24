Bitcoin was supposed to catch a break. Instead, based on today’s Bitcoin news, November 24, BTC trades near $60,400, below where it stood before Nvidia brought back Jensen Huang. Monday’s excitement barely lasted six hours before the market gave it all back.

Nvidia held on to its gains, closing Monday at $165.05, up 31%. Bitcoin wasn’t so lucky. BTC briefly climbed 5.7% after the announcement, only to slide below its pre-news price by mid-afternoon in New York. By early Tuesday, it had fallen below $61,000 again. Another rally, another disappointment.

The jump that followed Monday’s announcement was gone within six hours.

The selling in this week’s Bitcoin news has company. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a fifth straight day of outflows on Monday, and Strategy, the biggest corporate buyer, added just 457 BTC last week.

Strategy has acquired 457 $BTC and repurchased $212M of $STRC. We increased our Digital Credit Securities Repurchase Program by $1B and reallocated $1B from our USD Reserve to USD Cash. As of 11/22/26, we hold 851,305 BTC and $4.8B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/Wklom6dzrm — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 23, 2026

So is Bitcoin’s bounce from $55,000 a real turn, and how much buying is Michael Saylor’s company actually doing?

Bitcoin News: The Nvidia-Related Pump Lasted Less Than Six Hours

If you thought you missed yesterday’s reversal and regretted not FOMOing into the pump, you’re probably glad you didn’t. Bitcoin not only gave back the entire pump but also retraced below its initial price before the pump. Absolute cinema.

We tracked Binance’s minute-by-minute BTC price around the Nvidia news.

Before: $61,126 at 13:54 UTC, a minute before Nvidia’s 8:55 a.m. ET announcement.

$61,126 at 13:54 UTC, a minute before Nvidia’s 8:55 a.m. ET announcement. Peak: $64,603 at 14:27 UTC, up 5.7%.

$64,603 at 14:27 UTC, up 5.7%. Undone: back below $61,126 at 19:37 UTC, 2:37 p.m. in New York.

back below $61,126 at 19:37 UTC, 2:37 p.m. in New York. Low: $59,455 at 03:16 UTC on Tuesday.

The contrast with Nvidia is the story. The chipmaker’s rally was about its own leadership, and it held. Bitcoin’s was borrowed, and once traders took profits, nothing was there to keep it up.

That leaves BTC stuck near $60,000, about 10% above Saturday’s two-year low of $55,130 but below the levels it lost last week.

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The fund flows behind the Bitcoin news have not turned. US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost a net $569.7 million on Monday, November 23, figures from SoSoValue’s ETF dashboard show. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for $509.3 million of it.

It was the fifth straight day of outflows. The week before, the funds lost $1.79 billion, the third-largest weekly outflow since they launched in January 2024. Total net assets have dropped to about $74.1 billion.

That is a lot of selling for one buyer to absorb, even the biggest one.

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Saylor Promises More, but Strategy Mostly Buys Back STRC

Saylor has spent the sell-off signalling that Strategy will keep buying. “The dots aren’t done,” he posted on Sunday, November 22, alongside the company’s purchase tracker.

The filings tell a more cautious story. Strategy bought 457 BTC for $29.6 million in the week to November 22, at an average of $64,898, its latest SEC filing shows. It now holds 851,305 BTC at an average cost of $75,446.

For this Bitcoin news story, we added up Strategy’s three November filings to see where the money went. Strategy raised $705 million by selling MSTR shares over those three weeks. Only $145 million went into bitcoin.

Most of the rest went to buying back STRC, Strategy’s high-yield preferred stock, which has been trading below its face value. Strategy spent $628 million on those repurchases, $4.30 for every $1 it put into bitcoin. Last week, bitcoin took just 12% of the total.

The buying has also slowed fast. Strategy added 1,036 BTC in the first week of November, 485 in the second and 457 in the third. Last week’s $29.6 million equals less than 2% of what the ETFs sold in the week before.

Strategy still has firepower. It raised its buyback limit for preferred stock from $3 billion to $4 billion this week, and it holds $4.8 billion in cash. But MSTR, at $84.40 on Monday, is valued at only about 1.0 times its bitcoin once debt and preferred stock are counted, our estimate shows. At that level, selling new shares no longer adds bitcoin per share, which helps explain why Saylor’s dots keep getting smaller.

BTC Price Analysis: $62,300 Caps the Bounce

BTC trades at $60,448, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $72,510, and its 200-day EMA at $74,867.

Resistance: $62,300, the floor from June to August. Monday’s pump cleared it for only a few hours. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling.

$62,300, the floor from June to August. Monday’s pump cleared it for only a few hours. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling. Support: $58,500, which held in June and July. Below it sits Saturday’s low at $55,130.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $62,300 $65,500, the summer ceiling Holding pattern Price stays between $58,500 and $62,300 A base above the weekend low Sell-off A daily close below $58,500 $55,130, the November 21 low

For this Bitcoin news cycle to turn, the ETF selling has to stop first. Until it does, Strategy’s weekly few hundred coins will not be enough to lift BTC above $62,300.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.