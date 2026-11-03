In Bitcoin news on Tuesday, November 3, North Korea rejected US claims that its hackers stole $6.3 billion from Binance, as Kim Yo Jong called the FBI’s attribution “absurd rhetoric” and suggested that Washington itself might be behind the heist.

The statement, carried by the state news agency KCNA, came three days after the FBI named TraderTraitor, a North Korean state hacking unit, as the culprit.

NORTH KOREA SAYS CLAIMS THAT IT WAS BEHIND BINANCE HEIST IS "FABRICATION" – KCNA – RTRS — Tree News (@TreeNewsFeed) November 2, 2026

It changes little on the ground. Blockchain firms Chainalysis, TRM Labs and Elliptic had already tied the theft to North Korea, and the money is still moving.

That is why it matters for Bitcoin. Elliptic counts $3.24 billion still sitting in wallets linked to the attackers, mostly in Bitcoin and Ether, and it saw the first stolen BTC go through a mixer on Monday.

BTC slipped 1.8% to $76,729 on the day, back on its 200-day average, and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped from 37 to 26.

So what exactly did North Korea say, and how much of the stolen money could still hit the market?

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Bitcoin News: What Did North Korea Say About the Binance Hack?

That the US is making it up, and might be the real thief. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and a senior ruling party official, made four points:

The claim: the FBI’s finding is “an absurd rhetoric and nothing new” and “a grave political provocation against the DPRK”;

the FBI’s finding is “an absurd rhetoric and nothing new” and “a grave political provocation against the DPRK”; The motive: the FBI is trying to brand North Korea a “cyber criminal state” and blames it for cybercrime around the world;

the FBI is trying to brand North Korea a “cyber criminal state” and blames it for cybercrime around the world; The counter-claim: investigators should look at “who will get the large amount of the so-called stolen cryptocurrency” once it is recovered, a hint that Washington could be behind it;

investigators should look at “who will get the large amount of the so-called stolen cryptocurrency” once it is recovered, a hint that Washington could be behind it; The warning: Pyongyang has “issues to reconsider” over the “very unpleasant US hostile attitude.”

She also rejected the FBI’s blame for the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in February 2025, saying the US “has attempted to spread misunderstanding of the DPRK.”

None of this is new. North Korea has denied any link to crypto theft every time, and the statement offered nothing to back its claim against the US.

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What Ties the Binance Hack to North Korea?

The FBI and three blockchain firms, each with its own trail. The FBI’s statement on Saturday, November 1 said it had watched TraderTraitor convert stolen assets into ether and expected more laundering.

The private investigators point the same way:

TRM Labs: attributes the attack to TraderTraitor “with high confidence,” citing attacker wallets funded through Tornado Cash and transaction signatures obtained in advance and fired off together, both seen in earlier North Korean hacks.

attributes the attack to TraderTraitor “with high confidence,” citing attacker wallets funded through Tornado Cash and transaction signatures obtained in advance and fired off together, both seen in earlier North Korean hacks. Chainalysis: traced more than $500 million through intermediary Tron wallets before a new laundering phase began on Solana.

traced more than $500 million through intermediary Tron wallets before a new laundering phase began on Solana. ZachXBT: found Binance and Bitget funds mixed at the same address after passing through THORChain.

found Binance and Bitget funds mixed at the same address after passing through THORChain. Bitget: CEO Gracy Chen said early findings tied IP addresses to VPN services used “by a certain DPRK group”.

None of the firms has published the off-chain evidence behind its attribution, and no court has ruled on it.

Bitcoin News: Where Is the Stolen Money Now?

Half of it is still in the hackers’ hands. Elliptic’s latest count puts the theft at $6.43 billion, slightly above the $6.3 billion most reports cite.

Frozen or seized: $2.85 billion, or 44%, including Tether and Circle freezes

$2.85 billion, or 44%, including Tether and Circle freezes Still in linked wallets: $3.24 billion, mostly in Bitcoin and ether

$3.24 billion, mostly in Bitcoin and ether Swapped out of stablecoins: about $786 million, turned into assets like ether before the freezes landed

about $786 million, turned into assets like ether before the freezes landed Mixed so far: about 28 BTC, roughly $2.2 million, in 18 mixing transactions as of early Monday

The hackers are moving slower than after Bybit, when they cleared all the stolen ether in ten days. In the first four days here, they used about 12,000 wallets on 11 blockchains, one new wallet every 25 seconds.

Elliptic expects the rest to be turned into Bitcoin over the coming months and cashed out through OTC brokers and exchanges. That is $3.24 billion of potential supply, drip-fed into a market already in fear.

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BTC Price Analysis: Can Bitcoin Hold Its 200-Day Average?

It is sitting right on it. BTC trades at $76,729 on Binance, down 1.8% in 24 hours, after dipping to $76,389 on Tuesday morning. The 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) is at $76,502, and the October 30 post-hack low of $76,326 is just below.

That floor has now held for five days. The bounces haven’t, though: Monday’s push stalled at $78,878, well short of the 50-day EMA at $80,105.

Resistance: $78,878, Monday’s high, then $80,105 (50-day EMA) and $81,971, the October 29 high before the hack

$78,878, Monday’s high, then $80,105 (50-day EMA) and $81,971, the October 29 high before the hack Support: $76,502 to $76,326, the 200-day EMA and the post-hack low, then $74,968, the September 15 low

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $78,878 $80,105, the 50-day EMA Holding pattern Holding between $76,326 and $78,878 More range trade while the hackers’ wallets stay quiet Sell-off A daily close below $76,326 $74,968, the September 15 low

In Bitcoin news, North Korea’s denial moves nothing. The $3.24 billion still in the hackers’ wallets does, and the first sign of it heading to exchanges would put $76,326 under pressure.

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